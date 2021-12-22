Central Ohio local gift ideas for 2021

When holiday shopping gets down to the last minute, it's the perfect time to shop local. Whether you're looking for extra goodies or still can't find the right gifts for everyone on your list, don't worry, we've got you covered with ideas from all around Columbus.

Check out our 2021 holiday gift guides for a number of central Ohio communities as well as a few top picks from each:

1487 Brewery

Make winter nights cozier with 1487 Brewery’s logo sweatshirt blanket ($56). The soft, 50-by-60-inch blanket is perfect for evenings by the fire, picnics, sports games and tailgating. Keep it in the car to stay prepared for any event while repping a local establishment.

www.1487brewery.com

Red Giraffe Designs

Red Giraffe Designs' Ohio charm necklaces come in brass, silver and gold, these 10 mm by 10 mm charms make for a subtle accessory. Show your love for Ohio or remind a loved one of their roots with these charms. $10-30

www.redgiraffedesigns.com

Abbey Rose Boutique

For the family member who loves an eclectic mix of vintage, antique and often one-of-a-kind items, Abbey Rose Boutique also offers new merchandise, all of which is moderately priced. Prices vary.

www.facebook.com/abbeyroseboutique

Conrad College Gifts

Elevate your spirit apparel with Conrad's College Gifts' Ohio State Collegiate Silicon Groove ring. This subtle way to show off your school spirit uses technology and material that allows air in and moisture out, keeping your finger dry all day long, and will remain flexible and comfortable under any condition. $34.99.

www.conradsosu.com

Heritage Cycle

Full Fenders - Great for Winter commutes! Keep the snow and water off of your back and face with full fenders. These come in different styles and can fit on most bicycles! $40-$90

www.heritagecycles.net

New Albany

Chocolate Covered Wine Bottles

The luxury chocolate wine and champagne bottles at Griffin Floral Designs will delight most any palate. Every selection offers a flavor combination created specially to enhance the experience for each individual wine or champagne. $59.99+

www.griffinsfloraldesigns.com