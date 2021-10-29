Tri-Village Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Shine

These Diamond Stud Earrings from Jack Seibert Goldsmith & Jewelers feature 1.02 total carats of round brilliant diamonds, set in beautiful 14 karat white gold martinistyle settings. Whether dressed up or dressed down, they are the perfect statement for any occasion! $1,995 www.jackseibert.com

Get Personalized

Set your intentions in stone at Bohindi’s Bead Bar where you will be led step-by-step in creating a one-of-a-kind intention bracelet. Choose from the store’s curated collection of authentic, energy-infused gemstone beads, each with their own meaning. $45 www.bohindi.com

Stay Chic

This Hammitt Nash black brushed gold red zip handbag at Fabtique is crafted from soft black leather and lined with red suede. The outside features a convenient cellphone pocket while a credit card slot lies inside. $195 www.fabtique.clothing

OH-IO!

Red Giraffe Designs' Ohio charm necklace come in brass, silver and gold, these 10 mm by 10 mm charms make for a subtle accessory. Show your love for Ohio or remind a loved one of their roots with these charms. $10-30 www.redgiraffedesigns.com

Look Good, Feel Good

Know someone who would love a style transformation? Give bond-building hair repair! Visit Shear Impressions Hair Design to pick up Aveda’s Botanical Repair – it strengthens hair from the inside out with the power of plants. Create a customized self-care gift set just for them. Prices vary www.shearimpressionsgrandview.com

Simple, but Sweet

The Original Goodie Shop cookies are the perfect gift for the sweet tooth in your family – or for Santa! A local favorite, the Original Goodie Shop has some of the best cookies around. $2-2.50 www.theoriginalgoodieshop.com

Holiday Spirit

Get in the holiday mood with the fresh pine aroma of a Canadian balsam forest from a Penn & Beech candle. These 8 oz. candles are 100 percent hand poured soy wax and feature a true burn time of 60 hours. $18 www.pennandbeech.com

Get Cozy

Snuggle into this gradient space dye Grayson Pullover sweater from Cheesecake Boutique, featuring a relaxed fit and a wide crew neckline. It’s what women’s sweaters for fall and winter are all about. $108 www.cheesecakeboutique.net

A Floral Fav

This white roses, ranunculus and pine cones piece is Bloomtastic owner Heather Waits’ favorite holiday arrangement. The red winterberries add a dash of whimsy to the candy cane-inspired roses while the powdered pine cones imitate winter snow. $79 www.bloomtastic.com

Christmas for All Ages

No clue what to get the baby in your family? Cub Shrub’s got you covered with the One-Year-Old Bundle of age-appropriate toys including stacking cups, a rubber boat and a picture book. $94 www.cubshrub.com

Warm and Cute

This 100 percent cashmere beanie from Leal, with a faux fur pom on top, is the perfect mix of practical and fashionable for the winter season. $165 www.lealboutique.com