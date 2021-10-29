Westerville Holiday Gift Guide 2021

My Cousin's Cottage

Find unique treasures and gifts for the home at My Cousin’s Cottage. You'll discover entertaining and kitchen essentials, furniture, seasonal decor, and more - all at budget-friendly prices. Shop often, because the selection updates daily!

www.mycousinscottage.com

David Myers Art Studio and Gallery

From winter scenes around Westerville to energetic abstract pieces, there’s a piece of art for everyone. Starts at $25.

www.davidmyersart.com

Amish Originals

Gift shopping for home décor can be difficult and a hit-or-miss experience, so don’t take any chances and stop by Amish Originals for one-of-a-kind and beautifully crafted gifts. $11.99-12.99.

www.amishoriginals.com

Edwin Loy Home

Part of its Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan series, the Annie Sloan with Charleston Decorative Painting Set includes three new, limited edition colors inspired by the joyful use of paint and color throughout Charleston English farmhouse nestled deep in the Sussex countryside in England. In 1916, Charleston farmhouse became the home of Bloomsbury group artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant; two of the most radical and influential British artists of the 20th century. Price: $48.95.

www.edwinloyhome.com

Abbey Rose Boutique

For the family member who loves an eclectic mix of vintage, antique and often one-of-a-kind items, Abbey Rose Boutique also offers new merchandise, all of which is moderately priced. Prices vary.

www.facebook.com/abbeyroseboutique

OG10KTech Custom PC

The PC can be built to your specifications. For an additional cost, you can select the motherboard, graphics card, cooling system and more. Price: $1,254.

www.og10ktech.com

Morgan's Treasures

Morgan’s Treasure is a custom jewelry studio in the center of Westerville’s uptown district that specializes in custom and bridal jewelry, colored gemstone rings, pendants, earrings, and more. This 14K gold pendant is set with an incredibly unique ammolite gemstone. The colors flash as they catch the light and display a pattern like a peacock feather.

www.morganstreasure.com

Shear Madness

Luxury uptown salon appointments will be the best gift of the year. Leave with a style, confidence and smile that is priceless. $10.

www.shearmadness.co

A Twist on Olives

For those who feel most at home in the kitchen, a good extra virgin olive oil or a balsamic vinegar is a treasure. With a wide, delicious selection from Italy, Spain, Greece, Chile and more, you’ll have just as much fun shopping as your loved one will have cooking. $28.

www.atwistonolives.com

Grandfather Clock Company

Time is ticking to find the perfect Christmas gift, and Grandfather Clock Company has the solution! Choose from grandfather, mantel cuckoo and more – it’s easy to lose track of time choosing from the wide selection.

www.uptownwesterville.us/grandfatherclockcompany

Shirley's Popcorn

Shirley’s Popcorn has a flavor for everyone, from the classic Caramel Nut Cluster to the bold Afterburner. This is the perfect gift for the sweet tooth in your family. Starts at $37.

www.shirleyspopcorn.com

Uptown Heritage Co.

Create a custom script pendant for someone special. Prices vary.

www.uptownheritage.com

Fantasy Coiffures Salon

Give the gift of style with a luxury appointment with Fantasy Coiffures Salon. There’s nothing better than a fresh style, relaxing shampoo and style, a color retouching or just a nice cut! Prices vary between $15-90.

www.westerville.salon