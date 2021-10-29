Westerville Holiday Gift Guide 2021

My Cousin's Cottage
Find unique treasures and gifts for the home at My Cousin’s Cottage. You'll discover entertaining and kitchen essentials, furniture, seasonal decor, and more - all at budget-friendly prices. Shop often, because the selection updates daily!
David Myers Art Studio and Gallery
From winter scenes around Westerville to energetic abstract pieces, there’s a piece of art for everyone. Starts at $25.
Amish Originals
Gift shopping for home décor can be difficult and a hit-or-miss experience, so don’t take any chances and stop by Amish Originals for one-of-a-kind and beautifully crafted gifts. $11.99-12.99.
Edwin Loy Home
Part of its Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan series, the Annie Sloan with Charleston Decorative Painting Set includes three new, limited edition colors inspired by the joyful use of paint and color throughout Charleston English farmhouse nestled deep in the Sussex countryside in England. In 1916, Charleston farmhouse became the home of Bloomsbury group artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant; two of the most radical and influential British artists of the 20th century. Price: $48.95.
Abbey Rose Boutique
For the family member who loves an eclectic mix of vintage, antique and often one-of-a-kind items, Abbey Rose Boutique also offers new merchandise, all of which is moderately priced. Prices vary.
www.facebook.com/abbeyroseboutique
William Taylor
OG10KTech Custom PC
The PC can be built to your specifications. For an additional cost, you can select the motherboard, graphics card, cooling system and more. Price: $1,254.
Morgan's Treasures
Morgan’s Treasure is a custom jewelry studio in the center of Westerville’s uptown district that specializes in custom and bridal jewelry, colored gemstone rings, pendants, earrings, and more. This 14K gold pendant is set with an incredibly unique ammolite gemstone. The colors flash as they catch the light and display a pattern like a peacock feather.
Shear Madness
Luxury uptown salon appointments will be the best gift of the year. Leave with a style, confidence and smile that is priceless. $10.
A Twist on Olives
For those who feel most at home in the kitchen, a good extra virgin olive oil or a balsamic vinegar is a treasure. With a wide, delicious selection from Italy, Spain, Greece, Chile and more, you’ll have just as much fun shopping as your loved one will have cooking. $28.
Grandfather Clock Company
Time is ticking to find the perfect Christmas gift, and Grandfather Clock Company has the solution! Choose from grandfather, mantel cuckoo and more – it’s easy to lose track of time choosing from the wide selection.
www.uptownwesterville.us/grandfatherclockcompany
Shirley's Popcorn
Shirley’s Popcorn has a flavor for everyone, from the classic Caramel Nut Cluster to the bold Afterburner. This is the perfect gift for the sweet tooth in your family. Starts at $37.
Uptown Heritage Co.
Create a custom script pendant for someone special. Prices vary.
Fantasy Coiffures Salon
Give the gift of style with a luxury appointment with Fantasy Coiffures Salon. There’s nothing better than a fresh style, relaxing shampoo and style, a color retouching or just a nice cut! Prices vary between $15-90.