New Albany Gift Guide | November/December 2021

Hand-Blown Glasses by

Scott Tucker

Available only at Hayley Gallery, these glasses come in various colors and in both stemless and bourbon glass

styles. These artist-made glasses are a stunning gift, art fan or otherwise. www.

localohioart.com

$30-40

Holiday-scented Root Candles

These candles, available at Oakland Inside & Out are Ohio-made with an all-natural beeswax blend and fragranced with essential oils. Who could resist seasonal fragrances

like Cranberry Kettle Corn and Hot Chocolate? Find the perfect, cozy scent for your holiday home. www. oaklandnursery.com

$2.99-29.99

Escape Room

Looking to escape the ordinary in gift giving? Captivating Worlds offers gift cards for its escape and

adventure rooms. Work together with a team of two up to a group of 12

to solve mysteries and puzzles in an immersive storytelling experience.

Each booking is private; groups have the room to themselves for the duration of the challenge. Rates start at $39.99 per person for a

60-minute experience and $44.99 for a 75-minute experience. https://captivatingworlds.com/

T-shirts

Mutts & Co. sells cute apparel for people, too. The natural pet stores’ in-house brand of unisex cotton t- shirts, such as The Pet Foundry Dog

Dad T-shirt ($26), are a playful way for dog lovers to show off their proud pet parenthood or rep a favorite breed, from pug to poodle. https://muttsandco.com/

Framed Art

Put some Ohio love on display with Elm and Iron’s Ohio Periodic Table Art ($259). The clever 31.5x35.5 inch framed statement piece will be in its element on any Ohioans wall. https://elmandiron.com/

Cinnamon Rolls

Start holiday mornings off right with the sweet taste of a Fox in the Snow cinnamon roll. This classic treat is good all year round, but cinnamon tastes even better during the holiday season. www. foxinthesnow.com

$4.75 each

Neoprene Tote Bag

Made from lightweight yet durable neoprene, this spacious tote has double rope handles, which have a dash of contrasting color, finished with a removable wristlet pouch and hard bottom liner. Pick one up from Elliott Cooper for your weekend travels, fun

brunch or girls’ night out! www.shopelliottcooper.com

$98

Squishmallows

These cuddly toys have gone viral. Pick your favorite at Learning Express, from unicorns and lobsters to Disney characters. Sizes range from mini clips to 24 inches. www.learningexpress.com

$5.99-69.99

Chocolate Covered Wine Bottles

The luxury chocolate wine and champagne bottles at Griffin Floral Designs will delight most any palate. Every selection offers a flavor combination created specially to enhance the experience for each individual wine or champagne. www.griffinsfloraldesigns.com

$59.99+

Wine Bags

Finish off a gift or tidy up your wine bar with these wine bags from Trove Warehouse.

The printed quotes, from cute to snarky, give a burst of

personality. www.trovewarehouse.com

$14

Mom Definition Soy Candle

Show some appreciation for the mother figure in your life with these soy candles from Truluck Boutique. We all know she deserves it! www.truluck.shop

$38