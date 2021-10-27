CityScene Holiday Gift Guide | November/December 2021

Gnome Sweet Gnome

Gift shopping for home décor can be difficult and a hit-or-miss experience, so don’t take any chances – stop by Amish Originals for one-of-a-kind and beautifully crafted gifts. $11.99-$12.99. www.amishoriginals.com

Buckeye Elegance

Elevate your spirit apparel with Conrad's College Gifts' Ohio State Collegiate Silicon Groove ring. This subtle way to show off your school spirit uses technology and material that allows air in and moisture out, keeping your finger dry all day long, and will remain flexible and comfortable under any condition. Price: $34.99. www.conradsosu.com

Family Recipes for a Lifetime

Developed by Toledo entrepreneurs, Dishtory is an easy-to-use app that makes it possible to record, save and share kitchen memories through audio heirlooms. You can download the app for free and store up to three recipes or

pay for a year’s subscription. Users can gift an app subscription to a friend or family member, or even create an ac- count on their behalf and surprise them with personalized recipes, including video, audio and photos for the holidays. Price: $5 for a year subscription. www.dishtoryapp.com

Winter Igloo

Stay warm while dining at The Royce Gastropub’s Winter Park Igloo. Each igloo has a heater inside to keep diners feeling warm and cozy. Prices vary, start- ing at $150, depending on the size of the group. www.theroycecolumbus.com

A Basket for Two

The Sugarbush Gourmet Gift Baskets' Double Your Pleasure gift basket includes two of, well ... almost everything. Enjoy two cheese spreads, two cheese logs, two beef sausages, two Hit cookies, two tins of hard candies, two boxes of Walker's shortbread cookies and so on. Pair these delectable delights with a single bottle of award-winning Mondavi Merlot. Price: $99.95. www.sugarbushgourmetgiftbaskets.com

William Taylor

Custom Built, Ready to Ship

The OG10KTech Custom PC can be built to your specifications. For an additional cost, you can select the motherboard, graphics card, cooling system and more. Price: $1,254. www.og10ktech.com

Cheers to the Holidays

Go local with High Bank Distillery’s Whiskey War Barrel Proof Whiskey. In the distillery’s own words, this “blended rye-heavy mash bill starts sweet on the front of your palate and ends with a hint of pepper.” Price: $66.99. www.highbankco.com

Tanteo Tequila, the only tequila owned by its co-op of agave farmers, has released a limited-edition, seasonal expression, Tanteo Navidad. This ultra-premium Añejo tequila rested for 18 months in American oak barrels, then was hand-infused with pequin chilis, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, ginger and cocoa beans. Navidad mixes with a variety of holiday cocktails, including from eggnog, mulled wines and mules. Ten percent of all profits go towards Un Salto Con Destino, a charity pro- viding essential medical services to underprivileged members of Tanteo’s Mexican community. Price: $59.99. www.tanteotequila.com/shop

Make your favorite holiday cocktail or mocktail with the Bartesian, the intelligent at-home cocktail machine that al- lows you to make lounge-quality drinks with just the push of a button. Similar to Nespresso for cocktails! Say farewell to buying or measuring countless mixers or cleaning up after making drinks. Price: $349.99. www.bartesian.com/products/the-bartesian

Awarded an excellent 94 point rating from the 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon is aged for a minimum of six years resulting in a balanced, mellow spirit with notes of red berries and dried spice. ABV: 45 percent. Price: $34.99. www.fourrosesbourbon.com/bourbon

Choose Your Favorite Icon

Consider Cinda Lou's collection of colorful books and puzzles for adults and children featuring your favorite pop culture celebrity such as Beyonce, Mindy Kailing and, of course, the Golden Girls. Prices vary. www.cindaloushop.com

Memberships of experience

An ultimate family membership to COSI includes not only year-long admission to COSI, but also free or discounted reciprocal admission to more than 360 science cen- ters, discounts to more than 200 children's centers, and additional add-on guests. Price: $361.25. www.cosi.org

A family membership to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium includes discounts at Sa- fari Golf Club and Zoombezi Bay single-day tickets and season passes. Price: $189. www. columbuszoo.org

The benefactor level membership to Franklin Park Conservatory also includes free admission to special engagements for the member and its guest, free daytime admission for six guests and recognition in the annual report. Price: $500. www.fpconservatory.org

The benefactor level membership to Columbus Museum of Art includes two named adults, an invitation to the annual Art Celebration gala and four guests per visit. Price: $950. www.columbusmuseum.org

North Market Tote Bag

Shopping at North Market can be green and stylish at the same time with this hand-screen printed tote bag. Made with heavy cotton canvas, these totes come in three designs: one-sided print of Downtown Columbus or Bridge Park, and two-sided print with Downtown on one side and Bridge Park on the other. Price: $20. www.northmarket.org

For the book lover

The Blue Zones Solution: Eating and Living Like the World’s Healthiest People, Dan Buettner *

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson *

Music in My Life: Notes From a Longtime Fan, Alec Wightman *

Forgotten Landmarks of Columbus, Tom Betti & Doreen Uhas Sauer, For Columbus Landmarks Foundation *

The Little Devil in America, Hanif Abdurraqib

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

* Visit our contest page to enter a contest to win a free copy.

Homage has a shirt for every occasion, including when a brewery opens up shop in Columbus. Recognize Athens original Jackie O’s new downtown Columbus location with this apparel. Raise a glass of Bourbon Barrel Black Maple or Bonneville Barleywine to one of the great brewpubs in the Midwest. Price: $32. www.homage.com

Patrons ordering badges on or before Nov. 15 will receive the best offers available for next year’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club (May 30- June 15). That includes lowest pricing, a

$25 food and beverage gift card, the daily ticket pack option designed for patrons to easily share access to the tournament, and a complimentary set of three any-day practice round tickets. Prices vary. www.memorialbadges.com

Lounging in Style

This winter, visit your favorite beach with this Fatboy lightweight inflatable lounger in tow. You’ll enjoy an unmatched lounging experience. Price: $119. www.touchofmodern.com

Subscription Boxes!

Man Crates boxes include unique, meaningful gifts for all the men in your life. Beer, jerky, golf balls and more. Keep it simple. Prices vary. www.mancrates.com

A Bark Box subscription boxes include are themed and include two innovative toys, two all-natural bags of treats and a chew, cu- rated from each month’s unique themed collection. Price: Starting at $23. www.barkbox.com

Hunt A Killer is a series of mysteries for you and your fellow de- tectives to solve mysteries. Private Investigator Michelle Gray needs your help to solve a cold case. Sort through the evidence, decode ciphers, piece together clues and solve the crime. It’s like an escape room delivered to your door every month. Prices: Starting at $25.