2021 Holiday Gift Guide | Discover Grove City

Precision Jewelers

Founded in 2001, this family-owned and operated, and full-service jewelry store brings more than 30 years of experience to the table for your purchase needs. Check out its line of statement pieces from bracelets to earrings to rings.

www.precisionjewelersllc.com

The Chandler

Gifts don’t have to be material. They can be experiential! Book a candle making session for you and your group this holiday season. Select from its collection of more than 120 fragrances to make the perfect candle.

www.thechandler.co

Heritage Cycle

Full Fenders - Great for Winter commutes! Keep the snow and water off of your back and face with full fenders. These come in different styles and can fit on most bicycles! ($40-$90)

www.heritagecycles.net

Sommer House Gallery

Since 1989, the gallery has helped central Ohio residents with its framing and furniture restoration needs. You may find some hidden goodies such as chocolates, local honey and Christmas bells on your next visit.

www.shgalleryco.com

Grove City Nutrition

In addition to its array of juices and smoothies, considered the gift of swag to support this local family business. From T-shirts to hats to coffee mugs and more.

www.facebook.com/GroveCityNutrition

Farm Table

The Happy Everything Mini Bowl comes with decorative and attachable pieces and labels for any occasion such as the Super Bowl, weddings and more.

www.the-farm-table-on-62.myshopify.com

Country Hearth Primitives

In addition to its array of vintage and contemporary products, Country Hearth Primitives offers gift cards for your friends and relatives to take advantage of its home décor, seasonal decorations to jewelry and restored furniture.

www.facebook.com/Country-Hearth-Primitives-107800805925092