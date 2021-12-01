Dublin Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The Cheesecake Girl

The holidays are sweeter with a decadent dessert. The Cheesecake Girl serves up 50 different flavors including lemon bar, creme brulee and buckeye – gluten free options are available if preordered. In addition to 9-inch cakes (starting at $50), The Cheesecake Girl offers cheesecake shooters, push pops and even tacos at its store in the Shoppes at River Ridge.

www.thecheesecakegirl.com

The Morgan House

The Morgan House gift shop carries Christopher Radko ornaments ($30-$75), a unique collectible of great artistic beauty. The eye-catching keepsakes will add decoration to any tree, whether for yourself, friends or family.

www.morganhse.com

1487 Brewery

Make winter nights cozier with 1487 Brewery’s logo sweatshirt blanket ($56). The soft, 50-by-60-inch blanket is perfect for evenings by the fire, picnics, sports games and tailgating. Keep it in the car to stay prepared for any event while repping a local establishment.

www.1487brewery.com

Bend

For a unique way to support a local cause and national campaign, check out the Christina Day Collection from Bend. A portion of each purchase from the collection will support the Christina and Ryan Day Fund, which seeks to raise awareness and advocate for pediatric and adolescent mental wellness through partnerships with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the national On Our Sleeves movement.

www.bendactive.com

Rouxby

Coast Wine House

Coast Wine House provides a laid-back atmosphere for sipping in its wine-forward bar and intimate bottle shop. Bring home that same feeling with the Coast Monthly wine club, focusing on sourcing from the West Coast and small producers. Subscriptions are available for three, six or 12 months for hand-picked sets of either three or six bottles.

www.coastwinehouse.com

Dublin Toy Emporium

Give the gift of imagination and ingenuity this holiday season. The Ann Williams Group Craft-tastic Inventor’s Box ($19.99) asks kids to invent a robot, new game, musical instrument and more with the supplies provided in the kit.

www.dublintoyemporium.wordpress.com

Throw Nation

Axe throwing is the new bowling, according to Throw Nation. The business lets you get in on the fun and try your hand at wielding an axe. Time is spent learning, practicing and then participating in a group tournament which ends in the crowning of an Axe Throwing Champion. Gift cards are available. A one-and-a-half-hour booking is $32 per person.

www.thrownation.com

Busy Bees Pottery and Art Studio

Art-To-Go kits ($17.99) from Busy Bees Pottery & Arts Studio come with all the supplies needed to complete a full acrylic painting on canvas. The kit includes a canvas, outline of the design to follow, and the paints and brushes needed for the project.

www.dublin.busybeesart.com

Add flair – and fizz – to someone’s bar cart with a pack of cocktail drink bombs. A fun addition to holiday libations, drink bombs dissolve into sparkling water, alcohol or any other liquid for an exciting way to make a variety of festive mixed drinks.

www.boho72.com

Looking for a gift card idea? Give the gift of a great meal that’s close to home.

The Morgan House Restaurant

www.morganhse.com

Moretti’s Restaurant on Sawmill Road

www.morettisofdublin.com

North Market Bridge Park

www.northmarket.org

101 Beer Kitchen

www.101beerkitchen.com

Tucci’s

www.tuccisdublin.com