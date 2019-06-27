Five Things to do in Columbus June 28-30

Photo courtesy of Billboard
1.) Twenty One Pilots at Nationwide Arena (June 29 & 30)
Nationwide Arena
Doors open at 7 p.m. on both nights, click here for tickets.
The Columbus-born band returns to their origins to perform on their Bandito tour. Their homecoming show will feature songs from their newest album Trench and is sure to be a frontrunner for concert of the summer.
2.) Shadowbox Live presents Rock Arts Bootcamp Academy Showcase (June 28)
Shadowbox Live
7 p.m., click here for required reservation and tickets.
For weeks specially selected students ages 12-21 have been hard at work learning from Shadowbox Live performers about comedy, singing, acting and dancing. Now, their blood, sweat and tears will have paid off in this two-hour sketch comedy and rock n’ roll show! Click here to learn more about the lead up to the show.
3.) Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, Stonewall Anniversary (June 29) + Drag Queen Game Night (June 28)
Celebrate the Stonewall Inn riots anniversary all day with these two prideful events
Gay Men's Chorus
- Mees Hall on the Capital University Campus Bexley, OH
- June 29, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., tickets here.
- The Stonewall Inn riots 50th anniversary honors the beginning of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus will relive this time through music that truly connected the community and encourages the fight for equality to continue.
Game Night
- Camelot Cellars
- June 28, 8 p.m., tickets here.
- Another exciting game night with our beautiful drag queens! Mikayla Denise and Valerie Taylor join for a fun competition and a night of wine and prizes. What a perfect way to celebrate Stonewall.
4.) Picnic with the Pops - Patriotic Pops (June 29)
Columbus Commons
8 p.m., tickets here.
Our favorite summer concert series will feature American Top 40 hits featuring "Flight One" from the United States Air Force Band of Flight. The night ends with a special bang – a fun fireworks show! Click here for a full line up.
5.) Easton Town Center 20th Community Birthday Celebration (June 30)
Easton Town Center
1-4 p.m.
Tis the summer of anniversaries! Celebrate Easton’s 20th with some of their many partners and organizations – birthday cupcakes and celebratory toast included! Click here for an inside scoop.
BONUS
- Tequila Fest in Grandview | Saturday, June 29 | 3-7 p.m.
- Actors Theatre presents Little Women | Through July 14 on Thursdays-Sundays | Schiller Park Amphitheatre | 8 p.m.
More this Weekend
- 60th German Village Haus Und Garten Tour
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's 4th Friday: Safety Fest
- Sundays at Scioto present Porter & Sayles (Country/Folk)