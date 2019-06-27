Five Things to do in Columbus June 28-30

CityScene highlights five more of the best events happening in Columbus this weekend

1.) Twenty One Pilots at Nationwide Arena (June 29 & 30)

Nationwide Arena

Doors open at 7 p.m. on both nights, click here for tickets.

The Columbus-born band returns to their origins to perform on their Bandito tour. Their homecoming show will feature songs from their newest album Trench and is sure to be a frontrunner for concert of the summer.

2.) Shadowbox Live presents Rock Arts Bootcamp Academy Showcase (June 28)

Shadowbox Live

7 p.m., click here for required reservation and tickets.

For weeks specially selected students ages 12-21 have been hard at work learning from Shadowbox Live performers about comedy, singing, acting and dancing. Now, their blood, sweat and tears will have paid off in this two-hour sketch comedy and rock n’ roll show! Click here to learn more about the lead up to the show

3.) Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, Stonewall Anniversary (June 29) + Drag Queen Game Night (June 28)

Celebrate the Stonewall Inn riots anniversary all day with these two prideful events

Gay Men's Chorus

  • Mees Hall on the Capital University Campus Bexley, OH
  • June 29, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., tickets here.
  • The Stonewall Inn riots 50th anniversary honors the beginning of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus will relive this time through music that truly connected the community and encourages the fight for equality to continue.

Game Night

  • Camelot Cellars
  • June 28, 8 p.m., tickets here.
  • Another exciting game night with our beautiful drag queens! Mikayla Denise and Valerie Taylor join for a fun competition and a night of wine and prizes. What a perfect way to celebrate Stonewall.

4.) Picnic with the Pops - Patriotic Pops (June 29)

Columbus Commons

8 p.m., tickets here.

Our favorite summer concert series will feature American Top 40 hits featuring "Flight One" from the United States Air Force Band of Flight. The night ends with a special bang – a fun fireworks show! Click here for a full line up.

5.) Easton Town Center 20th Community Birthday Celebration (June 30)

Easton Town Center

1-4 p.m.

Tis the summer of anniversaries! Celebrate Easton’s 20th with some of their many partners and organizations – birthday cupcakes and celebratory toast included! Click here for an inside scoop.

BONUS

More this Weekend