Five Things to do in Columbus June 28-30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Billboard

1.) Twenty One Pilots at Nationwide Arena (June 29 & 30)

Nationwide Arena

Doors open at 7 p.m. on both nights, click here for tickets.

The Columbus-born band returns to their origins to perform on their Bandito tour. Their homecoming show will feature songs from their newest album Trench and is sure to be a frontrunner for concert of the summer.

2.) Shadowbox Live presents Rock Arts Bootcamp Academy Showcase (June 28)

Shadowbox Live

7 p.m., click here for required reservation and tickets.

For weeks specially selected students ages 12-21 have been hard at work learning from Shadowbox Live performers about comedy, singing, acting and dancing. Now, their blood, sweat and tears will have paid off in this two-hour sketch comedy and rock n’ roll show! Click here to learn more about the lead up to the show.

3.) Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, Stonewall Anniversary (June 29) + Drag Queen Game Night (June 28)

Celebrate the Stonewall Inn riots anniversary all day with these two prideful events

Gay Men's Chorus

Mees Hall on the Capital University Campus Bexley, OH

June 29, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., tickets here.

The Stonewall Inn riots 50th anniversary honors the beginning of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus will relive this time through music that truly connected the community and encourages the fight for equality to continue.

Game Night

Camelot Cellars

June 28, 8 p.m., tickets here.

Another exciting game night with our beautiful drag queens! Mikayla Denise and Valerie Taylor join for a fun competition and a night of wine and prizes. What a perfect way to celebrate Stonewall.

4.) Picnic with the Pops - Patriotic Pops (June 29)

Columbus Commons

8 p.m., tickets here.

Our favorite summer concert series will feature American Top 40 hits featuring "Flight One" from the United States Air Force Band of Flight. The night ends with a special bang – a fun fireworks show! Click here for a full line up.

5.) Easton Town Center 20th Community Birthday Celebration (June 30)

Easton Town Center

1-4 p.m.

Tis the summer of anniversaries! Celebrate Easton’s 20th with some of their many partners and organizations – birthday cupcakes and celebratory toast included! Click here for an inside scoop.

BONUS

Tequila Fest in Grandview | Saturday, June 29 | 3-7 p.m.

Actors Theatre presents Little Women | Through July 14 on Thursdays-Sundays | Schiller Park Amphitheatre | 8 p.m.

More this Weekend