STEM Rocks the 'Box is back! Learn how to get involved

When people think of Shadowbox Live, images like comedic skits, a cozy atmosphere, intriguing musicals and delicious appetizers may come to mind. But the locally-based theatre is so much more.

Shadowbox is dedicated to providing educational programs for the community, and one it’s largest and most exciting educational events is STEM Rocks the ‘Box. The evening features select high school students who work alongside professional artists to put on a show. Prior to the show, students audition or interview for a variety of positions to partake in or learn a musical theatre aspect – comedy acting, rock vocals, dance, musical instruments, backstage and stage managing, costumes, makeup, theatre lights and sound, and more!

The show is set for Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

If you’re in high school or know a stage-worthy student though, you better mark your calendar with the following dates for a chance at getting involved. Plus, there is no cost to participate!

Important Dates

March 27 – Application

In order to partake in STEM Rocks the ‘Box, students must submit an online application. Click here to find the form.

April 2 – Auditions

Auditions will take place at Shadowbox, located at 503 S. Front St. Try-out slots are scheduled after school in three sessions based on school dismissal time and go from 3-6 p.m.

April 8-15 – Practice

Held after school/in the evenings at Shadowbox, performance participants will have three workshop session in addition to some weekend technical rehearsals.

NOTE: Behind the Scenes participates will have their workshops April 12-15.

April 15 – The Day of the Show

Students are required to be at Shadowbox by 8:30 a.m. and remain there the entire time until the performance ends.

Tips and Tricks

Shadowbox gives pro tips on each audition. During auditions, there are aspects that apply to everyone. Click here for a complete list of requirements and tips, along with approved lists of scripts and audition songs.

Comedy

Memorize your lines. If you can’t, hold the lines in your hand but do not bury your face into the sheet

Make big choices about your character, they are a character

Vocal

Pick a song that's in your range and formally practice it beforehand

Take three deep breaths to calm your nerves before you start

Smile while singing, it helps your tone and gives you confidence

Dance

Wear comfortable, well-fitted clothing since baggy garments can hinder the dancer.

Wear dance shes – dance sneakers, ballet slippers, jazz shoes, half soles, toe jockeys. If you don’t own a pair, plan to dance in your socks.

Pull your hair out of your face.

Do your best to learn the move without stopping the process to ask questions.

Music

It is required t be fairly proficient on the instrument, Shadowbox will not teach you how to play

Sheet music is acceptable

Bring a tuner for string instruments

Backstage and Tech Interviews

Don't worry if you don’t know anything about tech, this is a learning opportunity

Be engaged and energetic – avoiding answering with just “yes” and “no”

Costumes/Makeup Interview

Bring photos of prior work AND your favorite visual rock n roll fashion inspired board (at least seven images)

Again, be engaged and energetic – avoiding answering with just “yes” and “no”

For more information visit www.shadowboxlive.org/academy/stem-rocks-the-box.

Have questions or concerns? You can contact the following Shadowbox employees.

Nicholas Wilson – Education Liaison

Stacie Boord – Executive Director

