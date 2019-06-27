The June 4th Friday street fair | Westerville

SONY DSC

If you haven’t made it to a 2019 Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Four Friday yet, what are you doing?!

This Friday, June 28, Westerville Visitors & Convention Bureau brings you Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Safety Fir-… Fest! As part of the monthly 4th Friday’s series running from April through September, Safety Fest invites you to Westerville for an evening of street shopping, food sampling, live entertainment, and late-night boutiquing in the Uptown shops. Festivities run 6-9 p.m.

Like other events in the series, the upcoming 4th Friday carries a distinct theme. As its name suggests, Safety Fest aims to educate visitors about home safety precautions in a refreshingly interactive and engaging fashion. By the end of the night, smoke detectors will no longer pose a mystery to you and your children will be brave enough to effectively talk to police officers on their own, courtesy of Westerville’s Division of Police and Fire.

Kids will particularly be awed by the fire and rescue equipment on display, as well as the uniforms and badges provided the Westerville Police Museum. Particularly adventurous kids can negotiate an educational obstacle course chock-full of tunnels and bridges. The artsy types, on the other hand, can engage in hands-on activities with the Arts Council of Westerville. To top it all off, HyperSounds Entertainment will bring in a bounce house.

Adult visitors may be interested in the physical therapist team on site and receive tips on healthy exercising. Rumor has it that there will be an apparatus that can test your balance and gauge your risk for falls.

Finally, the whole family can participate in a large-scale scavenger hunt hosted by Westerville Parks and Recreation. Install the free smartphone app, Scavify, follow the instructions, and plunder the playground for fun prizes!

Accompanying all this commotion is a plethora of spectacles.

The Route 161 Happy Wanderers

Westerville Summer Theatre

Taoist Chi Society

Generations Performing Arts Center

Central Ohio Bluegrass Association

Grasshol

Westerville high school students

This 4th Friday is particularly important because for just three free hours of fun you’ll gain a lifetime of caution.

Upcoming 4th Friday Events

July 26 – World Bazaar

Aug. 23 – 2019 Dog Days of Summer

Sept. 27 – Farm in the City

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.