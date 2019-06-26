Help celebrate Easton's 20th anniversary this summer

As Easton Town Center turns 20 this summer, it’s celebrating this momentous occasion with not one, but two 20th anniversary celebrations.

“Easton Town Center’s 20th anniversary is something to celebrate and we, of course, want to share this moment with our community, which has been incredibly supportive of us from the very beginning,” says Chief Executive of Easton Jennifer Peterson in a press release. “We want to thank everyone for being a part of Easton’s journey and also create some new memories to launch us into our next 20 years. And who doesn’t love a big birthday party?”

The first celebration is set for this weekend! On Sunday, June 30, Easton will host a 20th Community Birthday Celebration beginning at 1 p.m. in the Town Square. The area will be transformed into a Volunteer Fair where guest will be able to interact with 14 area non-profits, listen to guest speakers and get a free cupcake. There will then be a special performance by Change for Charity partners, the Harmony Project, at 3 p.m. following the fair.

It will be hard to follow a celebration as exciting as this, but Easton is all about going big.

On Saturday, July 20, Easton will host a second birthday celebration – the 20th Concert Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., Easton will welcome a DJ spinning some of the best 90s hits, followed by the following performances.

Popgun, featuring songs from pop’s best periods

Larger Than Life, who will give the ultimate boyband tribute

The Prince Experience, which will play the greatest hits from music legend Prince.

But wait, there's more!

These two celebrations are not the only way Easton is ringing in its 20th year. The center is also announcing and/or welcoming five new retail/food additions and a 16-acre expansion. Thus, proving to the community, yet again, that Easton will be here for all of its shopping, dining and entertainment needs for another 20 years and more.

Campo Marzio – Opens June 27! | This Italian boutique will carry everything from travel to stationary and gifts for him or her.

This Italian boutique will carry everything from travel to stationary and gifts for him or her. Peloton | This popular at-home fitness machine will now have a permanent location to help the Columbus community get fit.

This popular at-home fitness machine will now have a permanent location to help the Columbus community get fit. 7 For All Mankind | Specializing in premium denim, this retailer also offers women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, footwear and accessories.

Specializing in premium denim, this retailer also offers women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, footwear and accessories. The Beeline | A beer, wine and craft cocktail bar that will bring a variety of entertainment to Columbus such as DJs on the weekends, giant Jenga and cornhole.

A beer, wine and craft cocktail bar that will bring a variety of entertainment to Columbus such as DJs on the weekends, giant Jenga and cornhole. Sono Wood Fired | Known for its Tuscany-influenced Italian dishes, this will be the first location outside of this restaurant’s hometown of Chicago.

For more information about Easton turning 20, and to learn more about all that Easton has to offer visit www.eastontowncenter.com.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.