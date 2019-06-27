Another Sundays at Scioto set for June 30 | Country/Folk

× Expand Porter & Sayle

The weather is finally clearing up and getting warmer, so if you haven’t made it to a Dublin Arts Council Sundays at Scioto summer concert yet, now is the perfect weekend to enjoy some free entertainment.

Christian Porter and Regina Sayles will bring the soul for the Sundays at Scioto set for June 30 from 7-8:30 p.m. Grab a blanket and some chairs, the concerts are always held at the Scioto Park amphitheater.

Porter, whom you may recognize from season four of NBC’s The Voice, is considered to have a musical style consisting of Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Jason Mraz and Phillip Phillips. When listening to Sayles one may be reminded of Joni Mitchell, Karen Carpenter and Sherly Crow. Formally called Porter & Sayles, the duo, of course, brings their own style and original twist.

Together this singer/songwriter couple from northeastern Pennsylvania is a crossover between country, folk and southern crooning to produce original songs such as I’m Just Gonna Go and In Love.

Having played at a variety of venues and having been an opener for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s 35th Anniversary tour, this performance is sure to be a hit.

Even though the event is free, donations are accepted.

Future Sundays at Scioto Concerts

July 7 | Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

Terrance Simien, a two-time Grammy award-winning artist, will be leading bandmates Danny Williams, Stan Chambers, Curtis Watson, Lance Ellis and Kevin Menard to continue shattering myths about what zydeco music is and is not.

July 14 | Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band

This band from Knoxville and Nashville Tennessee defines themselves as “southern rocking’ country music with a twist of lime distilled in the backwoods of Tennessee.” Get ready for unique sounds and an unforgettable performance.

July 21 | Honey and Blue

Fronted by singer/songwriters Adam Darling and Stephanie Amber, Honey and Blue is a self-described mix of pop, blues and Americana and considered to be a highly sought-after local Columbus group.

July 28 | The Labra Brothers

Having just released their first full-length album, Colder Weather, brothers Adrian, David and Cristian Labra combine smooth lyrical harmonies with elements of R&B, funk, soul and their Hispanic heritage.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.