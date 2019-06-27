60th German Village Haus Und Garten Tour is HERE!

Come one, come all! German Village will be hosting the 60th Annual Haus Und Garten Tour.

This is a must-attend event for the summer and will be held June 29 & 30. The event itself is a tour of the beautiful brick cottages that have graced German Village for decades, with unique and historic stops along the way.

Tickets for the tour will be on sale the day of the tour, for $25. All proceeds will support the historic preservation and education programs of the German Village Society.

Want to save a few bucks? free parking is located Grange Insurance in the Brewery District at the southwest corner of Sycamore and Bank streets (across from Brewery Yard Kroger).

Haus und Garten PreTour | Saturday, June 29 | 4-10 p.m.

The PreTour features a deconstructed gala that begins with a sneak-peek preview of the same homes featured the next day on tour followed by a cocktail reception. The pre-tour begins at 4 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

Regular Haus und Garten PreTour tickets also include a private dining experience, set in one of the homes or restaurants of German Village. Each dinner is an adventure into something new and undiscovered, and even though many of the dinners are sold out, there are still some tickets available. So, act fast now!

For those not wanting to partake in the dinner, PreTour Cocktail Tickets are available.

Want something in between the cocktail party and the dinner? New as of 2019, the Schiller AfFARE Tickets boasting a curated taste of local fare, music and activities for you to enjoy – it’s important to note, that this is not a seated dinner.

Brunch, Fast Passes and More | Sunday, June 30 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday is the main event, and guest will finally be able to gain inspiration and ow and aw as they walk through the charming featured homes and wonder through their magical gardens. But if you want to make the experience even more magical, check out the following ticket options.

Sunday Brunch in Schiller Park – Set for 9-11:30 a.m., enjoy a breakfast bar with food from Katzinger’s, Stauf’s and Katalina’s, mimosas, and bloody Mary cocktails. The ticket includes one drink, but additional cocktails are available for $5.

Authobahn Ticket – With more than 4,000 in attendance you can expect lines leading into the featured homes. This fancy ticket allows you to skip the lines, plus it comes with a Jimmy John’s lunch!

For more information on German Village, the Haus Und Garten Tour and to see a complete map of the featured home, visit germanvillage.com/2019hausundgarten.

× 1 of 4 Expand Ed Gately × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Noah Garber is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.