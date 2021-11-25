Happy Thanksgiving from CityScene!

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at CityScene! We hope you'll be enjoying time with loved ones, plenty of good food, the last bits of Ohio's fall and an inevitable Ohio State Buckeyes victory.

If you're looking to get out with family or friends this weekend (and maybe get a break from shopping) we've got ideas.

If you're interested in experiencing Columbus' arts and music, consider the Jazz Arts Group's Home for the Holidays, Shadowbox Live's Not So Silent Night and find more ideas here.

Courtesy of Easton Town Center

Looking for a bigger event? Central Ohio has plenty going on as well. Take the family for a carriage ride at Easton, kickstart your Thanksgiving hunger at the Turkey Trot and find more recommendations here.

We've got fun ideas every week! Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and Weekly Win.

Even if you're looking to relax, we've pulled picks from the best new movies and books, even an idea for dining out, check them all out here.

Cameron Carr is the associate editor. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.