Festivals & Events | Turkey Trot, Ohio State vs. Michigan, and Victorian Christmas

Nov. 25

Chase Columbus Turkey Trot

9 a.m.

Shops on Lane Ave., 1675 W. Lane Ave., Columbus

www.runsignup.com

A 35-year tradition, the Columbus Turkey Trot returns as an in-person event this Thanksgiving. With different distance options including a 5-miler, 2.6-miler and a tot trot for children under 12, the Turkey Trot is open to runners of all levels and ages.

Nov. 25-Jan. 2

A Victorian Christmas at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Featuring eight decorated trees from different periods of the Victorian era and a large Christmas Pyramid – a German tradition – this event provides guests with an immersive Christmas experience.

Courtesy of Easton Town Center

Nov. 25-Dec. 19

Carriage Rides at Easton

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Ctr., Columbus

www.eastontowncenter.com

Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Easton’s North District and Fenlon Square. Rides are $10 per person and must be purchased in person. Pick up and drop off takes place outside of Zara on Gramercy St.

Nov. 27

Ohio State vs. Michigan

Noon

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State will take on That Team Up North this Saturday. Michigan holds a 6-1 record in the Big Ten, while Ohio State has gone undefeated in the conference. Tune in to watch the legendary rivalry to see who will reign supreme.

Nov. 27-Dec. 19

Dickens of a Christmas

Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiohistory.org

Celebrate the holidays at the 19th-century holiday celebration inspired by Charles Dickens’ vision of Christmas. The event features characters from Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, music, dancing, food trucks and more.

