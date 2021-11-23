House of Gucci, Wish You Were Here and diner favorites

Watch

Inspired by the family empire behind the Italian fashion company, House of Gucci features Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani who marries Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci. As her ambition begins to affect the family, it turns into a story of betrayal and revenge.

Here's a recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of Small Great Things and The Book of Two Ways returns with Wish You Were Here. Her newest novel captures the resilience of the human spirit. Diana O’Toole has it all and knows her boyfriend, a surgeon named Finn, is about to propose on a romantic getaway. But when a virus hits New York City, Finn must stay behind. Diana still goes on their getaway and must search deep within herself to enjoy the vacation.

Eat

Photo by Brandon Klein

With locations in Gahanna, Grandview and Dublin, Cap City Diner features diner favorites with unique touches. The menu includes meatloaf, fried chicken, pork chops, sandwiches and much more.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read our picks and previews.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.