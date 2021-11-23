Art & Music | In Retrospect, Home for the Holidays and Not So Silent Night

Nov. 25-28

Stephanie Rond at Sharon Weiss Gallery

Sharon Weiss Gallery, 20 E. Lincoln St., Columbus

www.sharonweissgallery.com

An internationally recognized painter, Stephanie Rond’s works seeks to reinvent traditional expectations of space, gender and power. Her latest collection, The Mystery of Forgotten Things, explores the relationship between art and science, wonder and intellect, and more.

Nov. 25-Dec. 23

There’s No Place Like Home at Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Brandt-Roberts Galleries, 642 N. High St., Columbus

www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Featuring work exclusively by artists born in or currently residing in Ohio, There’s No Place Like Home showcases the beauty of the Buckeye state. A virtual exhibition is available for viewing as well.

Nov. 25-Dec. 31

In Retrospect at Concourse Gallery

Concourse Gallery, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Longtime Upper Arlington Joseph Anastasi brings his collection to Concourse Gallery. Featuring his entire lifetime of work. Starting from when he was eight years old, Anastasi captures his life through art.

Nov. 28-Dec. 19

Shadowbox Live presents Not So Silent Night

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St. #260, Columbus

www.shadowboxlive.org

Shadowbox Live’s holiday musical follows a DJ who is taking requests on Christmas Eve. The culmination of these songs leads to a memorable holiday night. Tickets can be purchased online.

Dec. 1-5

Home for the Holidays featuring Vanessa Campagna

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

The Jazz Arts Group presents a holiday special as part of the Jazz at the Southern Theatre Concert Series. The performance features the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Vanessa Campagna, a Nashville-based singer and songwriter.

