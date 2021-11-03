How to best dispose of pumpkins after Halloween

Photo by Antonio Gabola

After the trick-or-treaters have all gone home, the costumes have returned to closets, the last piece of candy has been eaten – or at least stashed away somewhere – it’s time to clean up the decorations. What should you do with all those rotting pumpkins?

Fear not, Halloween has passed and disposing of a jack-o'-lantern need not be a scary task. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that most of the 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins produced each year end up in a landfill, but they can be easily composted along with other squash and gourds.

Around central Ohio, there are many composting options for fall decor. In some cities, including Columbus, pumpkins can be placed in biodegradable yard waste bags or rigid containers along with leaves and other yard waste. Those bags are commonly available at home improvement and grocery stores. A searchable database lets Columbus residents determine their yard waste collection days.

For those without a Columbus address, or those who don’t want to place yard waste at the curb, drop-off locations exist around central Ohio. Compost Clubhouse, a youth-centric compost education organization, will host pumpkin toss events at area schools from noon-3 p.m. Nov. 6-7. The 11 participating locations include schools in Worthington, Reynoldsburg, Grandview, Grove City and more.

Some cities offer free disposal sites for pumpkins and other compostable waste as well. Grandview Heights has a 24/7 food waste drop-off site at 1525 Goodale Blvd. Westerville offers the same service at multiple locations.

Dublin will have composting bins accessible 24/7 through Dec. 10 at the city’s Service Center, 6555 Shier Rings Rd. Hilliard and Upper Arlington drop-off sites will be open through Dec. 3 at 3740 Municipal Way in Hilliard and 3375 Kioka Ave. in Upper Arlington. Grove City will accept pumpkins at 3899 Orders Rd. Nov. 8-14.

Many of these programs come in partnership with the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio’s Save More Than Food campaign. That organization works with cities to provide sustainable options for waste disposal.

More information can be found from cities’ and organizations’ websites to determine what will be accepted at each location.

Cameron Carr is the associate editor. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.