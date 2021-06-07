Westerville | Community composting program exceeds goal

Since the advent of the Westerville composting program, the community has diverted more than 100,000 pounds of food waste from going to landfills.

The program is offered free of charge to all Westerville residents. No registration required!

Pick any container to collect food waste, then take it to one of Westerville’s 24/7 food waste drop off locations: Westerville Public Service, Westerville Parks Maintenance or the former Westerville Senior Center Building.

At each location, 64-gallon bins are marked to show where to compost. GoZERO Services then picks up the compost weekly.

When the program began in 2020, Westerville’s goal for the year was to compost 10 tons. The community crushed this goal, bringing in more than 30 tons of compost to be made into reusable soil.

The program is funded by a grant of $9,240 from the Solid Waste Authority of Ohio’s (SWACO) Community Waste Reduction Grant Program as well as refuse fund dollars. Westerville is one of the four communities SWACO is funding to start or expand community composting.

So, what can you put in your compost bucket?

× What to Compost Baked goods

Beans

Coffee grounds

Cooked meat

Dairy

Eggs

Egg shells

Fruit

Grains

Pasta

Plant or animal-based material

Soiled non-coated paper or fiber products What Not to Compost Rocks

Stones

Glass

Plastics not labeled “BPI-certified compostable”

Metal

Steel

Tin

Aluminium

Electronics

Styrofoam

Personal health care products

Pharmaceuticals

Non-compostable packaging

Coated paper or fiber products

The Westerville government recommends using a lid with your compost container to contain the smell and keep out pests.

Help Westerville beat its 2020 record of 30 tons and start composting for free.

What else can I do to help the planet?

Here are a few bonus tips to reduce food waste.

Plan meals for the week, then make a grocery list based on what you already have at home. Purchase produce that doesn’t look perfect, since it is often thrown out despite its nutritional value. Live by FIFO: first in, first out. Place older products towards the front of your pantry and fridge so they are used sooner. Look in your trash or compost bin and evaluate what all went to waste. Brainstorm ways to reduce the waste.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.