Make a difference by recycling

When the stay-at-home order was put in place this past March, the majority of us found ourselves at home more often than not. We spent more time cooking, catching up on house projects and even getting around to cleaning out the garage and basement. As a result of all this productivity, Franklin County increased curbside trash by 25-30 percent.

Hanna Greer-Brown, communications manager for Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio (SWACO), says, “A lot of businesses and schools were closed and that waste wasn’t being generated. The landfill saw maybe an 8 percent reduction in the amount of materials they received, but that was offset with the residential waste.”

Surprisingly, more than three-fourths of material diverted to a landfill actually could be recycled or composted. That’s such a waste, no pun intended. So, as a member of the Dublin community, what can you possibly do to help?

As a Dublin resident, each household is provided a recycling container, but 60 percent of the materials we interact with aren’t put in that bin.

“This is the reason we have partnered with cities like Dublin recycling is easy to do and the best way is to know how to recycle correctly,” Greer-Brown says. “Memorize or get a magnet to keep track of the five materials that should be taken to the curb each week and not in the trash can.”

To recycle, or not to recycle?

Those five materials include paper and cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, glass bottles and jars, metal cans (with aerosol tips removed), and cartons that are rinsed with straws and lids removed.

“Once those materials are gathered, don’t bag those recyclables because that will create issues for the material recovery facilities,” Greer-Brown says.

Recycle Right

To better inform the residents, the Recycle Right program was created, with more than 41 communities have partnered with SWACO. Its main goal is to help keep unnecessary materials out of the landfill and diverted to recycling reuse or compost.

“There are many benefits that come with recycling,” Greer-Brown says. “We are trying to help residents understand that there are environmental benefits including reducing pollution and our reliance on natural resources, but there are economic and social benefits people might know a little less about, too.”

Columbus is home to more than 400 businesses that rely on recyclables and in turn employ thousands of people.

Whether it is Rumpke that picks up trash and recycling or businesses like Advanced Drainage Systems in Hilliard which is one of the largest plastic recyclers in the United States, recycling crosses a wide range of businesses. But it doesn’t stop at a business level.

“There’s this idea that recycling leads to benefits to our communities,” Greer-Brown says. “If you think about it in a really broad way, instead of putting your unwanted linens, towels or clothing in the trash, you can donate them.”

While it sounds simple – your recycled materials go a long way and have the power to help provide new life to communities with something as simple as plastic bottles that can be turned into the material to make durable to make parts for cars, fiberfill for winter jackets or even a sail for a boat.

And while we continue to spend a little extra time at home, now, more than ever might be the perfect time to help out and do your part with recycling.

Rocco Falleti is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.