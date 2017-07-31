Local restaurateur Brian Swanson sees success

×

From breakfast tacos and churro waffles to “all in” mac and cheese, the fare at Brian Swanson’s restaurants is anything but routine.

“I like to take normal items that people are into and put a hip spin on it,” says Swanson, who owns four Columbus-area restaurants.

Hence items like the GC burger at Grandview Café: a dry-aged beef patty topped with bacon, cheddar, tomato jam and caramelized onions, served on a pretzel bun seared with the restaurant’s logo.

Swanson didn’t plan on managing restaurants when he moved to central Ohio in 1998. After graduating from The Ohio State University, the Canton native began a career in marketing and residential real estate. He went on to become a partner in various Short North restaurants before purchasing Bodega, a gastropub in Short North, in January 2014. He made a few minor tweaks to Bodega, then sought out some new projects.

“I just kind of fell into (the restaurant business),” says Swanson. “Once you’re hooked, you’re hooked.”

The last two years have been particularly busy for Swanson, who now lives in the Short North and has opened three more restaurants in the span of 12 months.

Balboa in Grandview Heights opened in May 2016. It boasts a large drink menu and delicious tacos inspired by the flavors of southern California. Two months later, in downtown Columbus, Swanson introduced Hadley’s Bar + Kitchen, a gastropub that serves sandwiches, tacos and bar-style appetizers.

His most recent project, reopening Grandview Café, took 18 months of renovations before the big debut this past May. But for Swanson, rehabbing and restoring older locations is part of the fun.

“I like buildings that have character and have uniqueness and a history,” he says. “Connect Realty and MidOhio Contractor have been a huge help with that.”

Though each restaurant has its own unique brand, they all offer made-from-scratch food and a relaxed atmosphere.

“I’ve always strived to create spots I really like to hang out in, and I’m a casual, laid-back guy,” says Swanson.

Being a managing partner of multiple restaurants keeps him on his toes, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love the fast-paced, hustle-and-bustle environment (of the restaurant industry),” he says. “The lifestyle fits my personality well. I could never be stuck in a cubicle all day.”

When he’s not working (which isn’t often), Swanson loves to travel. Experiencing other cultures, cities and restaurants allows him to keep an eye on the hottest trends in food – so he can come back and experiment with dishes.

Swanson on his favorite items at each restaurant

Bodega

Drink: We have an extensive rotating craft beer list here. I like to try the newest brew.

Food: The famous grilled cheese, of course. It’s made with three cheeses, tomato aioli and arugula, and served with tomato bisque – and it’s only $1 on Mondays.

Hadley’s Bar + Kitchen

Drink: I like our boozy milkshakes. The Pumpkin Latte is my favorite so far.

Food: The Hadley Cheeseburger. It’s topped with American cheese, house-brined pickles and our specialty dijonnaise on a brioche bun.

Grandview Café

Drink: The Brown Derby. It’s a cocktail made with Wild Turkey bourbon, grapefruit and honey.

Food: The fried chicken sandwich for now, but there are some amazing things on the new brunch menu.

Balboa

Drink: The spicy margarita; it’s made with jalapeno-infused tequila.

Food: You can't go wrong with the barbacoa tacos.

