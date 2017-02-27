Food Fight!: Don't miss this sushi around Columbus

×

Among the standout qualities of Polaris-based Sushi En is that all of the sauces are made in-house, creating the perfect flavor for each roll.

That helps maintain the flavor customers have come to love, while keeping preservatives out of the food, says owner Diana Bae. The restaurant’s Special #1 roll is for those who are looking for something a little more healthful. Rather than being wrapped in white rice like a traditional sushi roll, the Special #1 is wrapped in a thin slice of cucumber. And filled with tuna, crab, tamago, kaiware and masago.

“Sushi is edible art,” says Bae. “We serve traditional, but we pay attention to where the trend is headed.”

–Amanda DePerro