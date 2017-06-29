A brunch bounty in the capital city

× Expand Photo courtesy of Raquib Ahmed and Katalina's Katalina's Original Pancake Balls

The term “brunch” is thought to have originated in Britain in the late 1800s, rising to popularity as an alternative to an early Sunday dinner.

The hours after church – or after sleeping in – could be better spent eating out, while the sun still shone, in a casual atmosphere with friends and family.

Here in Columbus, brunch retains tremendous popularity, and continues to grow as an option across the restaurant scene. There is hardly a part of town without a spot to stop on a late weekend morning for a twist on an egg sandwich, a colossal serving of French toast or a local cup of coffee paired with a pastry fresh from the oven.

Matt the Miller’s Tavern

At Matt the Miller’s Tavern’s three local restaurants –

in Dublin, Grandview Heights and Polaris – Sunday is the day when the brunch buffet lays out all the options.

The locally-based chain of neighborhood taverns offers an extensive line-up, including classics such as made-to-order omelets, fresh Belgian waffles, scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, cinnamon rolls and a wildly popular eggs Benedict. It also offers a set of more standard lunch-type options: a variety of ﬂatbreads, fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, pasta primavera and desserts.

In keeping with its mission to provide something for every audience, Matt the Miller’s has a separate buffet just for kids, equipped with favorites such as chicken ﬁngers and macaroni and cheese. On holiday Sundays, each restaurant presents a Grand Buffet, which supplements the normal brunch options with carving stations, shrimp cocktails, specialty desserts and seasonal chef’s specials.

The buffet option makes more sense for Matt the Miller’s than a traditional plated brunch because of the relaxed atmosphere and emphasis on accommodating families, says Jennifer Dring, communications manager for CLB Restaurants. CLB owns Matt the Miller’s, as well as Tucci’s in Historic Dublin.

“Sunday brunch, especially when shared with family and friends for either an everyday celebration or a special occasion, is very social, builds community and brings people together over delicious food and drinks,” Dring says.

The restaurants’ chefs can also put together custom brunch dishes according to guests’ tastes.

Matt the Miller’s brunch buffet runs 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Katalina’s

Signature dishes and an emphasis on local sourcing

help the brunch offerings at Katalina’s stand out.

The scent of Katalina’s popular Sweet ‘N’ Spicy Bacon, Mazatlan Slow-Roasted Pork-and-Egg Sandwich and piping-hot Pancake Balls wafts down the scenic streets of Harrison West every morning and unites brunch lovers into lines out the door. To keep the line entertained, Katalina’s offers chalk markers for guests to doodle on almost every surface in the café.

The tiny space, once a gas station, boasts antique crates stuffed with Mexican sodas, rainbow enamel utensil holders, an expansive patio for al fresco brunching and grafﬁti from hundreds of happy customers. Customers willing to wait are rewarded with food they can’t get anywhere else: the bacon is lacquered with ﬂavor, the pork is ethically sourced and beautifully tender, and the pancake balls ooze Nutella or local apple butter at the prodding of a fork.

Owner Kathleen Day makes a point of serving brunch all day, every day.

“Unlike breakfast, brunch can be a bit less hurried and relaxed,” Day says. “At Katalina’s, it’s come as you are; just come hungry.”

Other unique options include biscuits and veggie sausage gravy, seasoned with North Market Spices sazon and served with two sunny-side up eggs; Southern brown betty biscuit balls, biscuit balls crammed with ham, apple butter and Amish cheddar; Mexican “French” toast, brioche toast made with cinnamon, nutmeg and Mexican chocolate; and breakfast tacos full of house-made chorizo, scrambled eggs, tomatillo, avocado, queso fresco, crema and pico de gallo.

Katalina’s is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

More Top Picks for Brunch

Matt the Miller’s Tavern and Katalina’s were two of the top finishers in our “Best Family Brunch” category. Other top finishers include:

Skillet, Schumacher Place: Brunch potatoes with locally foraged wild ramps (a species of wild onion); an enormous cinnamon roll with bourbon caramel and maple icing; a charred strawberry wafﬂe made with local Shagbark grains and local wild strawberries; Quail on a Mudﬂap, a local pickle-brined and crispy-fried quail served with quail eggs and foie gras maple syrup

Brunch potatoes with locally foraged wild ramps (a species of wild onion); an enormous cinnamon roll with bourbon caramel and maple icing; a charred strawberry wafﬂe made with local Shagbark grains and local wild strawberries; Quail on a Mudﬂap, a local pickle-brined and crispy-fried quail served with quail eggs and foie gras maple syrup Northstar Café, multiple locations: Cloud Nine Pancakes, made with ricotta cheese and served with real maple syrup and bananas; a burrito with eggs, organic black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed peppers and onions, melted white cheddar, and Northstar salsa; sweet potato and turkey hash, made with applewood smoked turkey, red peppers, sweet onions and two sunny-side up eggs

Cloud Nine Pancakes, made with ricotta cheese and served with real maple syrup and bananas; a burrito with eggs, organic black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed peppers and onions, melted white cheddar, and Northstar salsa; sweet potato and turkey hash, made with applewood smoked turkey, red peppers, sweet onions and two sunny-side up eggs Forno Kitchen + Bar, Short North: Chicken and waffles with hot sauce aioli and maple syrup; shrimp and polenta, featuring cheesy yellow corn polenta and Cajun-seared shrimp with green onion and pepper medley; Nutella-stuffed French toast with caramelized bananas, hazelnuts and whipped cream

