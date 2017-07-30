Engineered wood, stone offer customizable design

×

Changing personal style may be easy, but the challenge of restyling your home can be much more intimidating.

It can be hard to know where to start when tackling a renovation project. Replacing countertops, floors or fixtures may be an easy way to achieve the different looks you’re hoping to emulate. Change things up in the kitchen or revamp your bathroom with engineered stone and wood products.

Quartz has gained popularity over the past few years, outshining granite in durability, versatility and customization. Whether you are remodeling to sell or just updating your home’s look, quartz can turn any room into a luxurious space.

Engineered stone countertops consist of about 90 percent ground quartz, with the remaining 10 percent made up of resins, polymers and pigments. Depending on how finely the quartz is ground, the finished product can look speckled or smooth. This allows the consumer to choose from a wide variety of colors and textures. Unlike granite, quartz is non-porous and therefore cannot be stained. It’s also scratch-proof and resistant to cracks and etches, making it very low-maintenance.

“A long time ago, people didn’t care about what was on their countertops, just as long as it was functional,” says Brad Beckwith, a local market representative for Cambria.

Quartz used to make up about 25 percent of most solid surface manufacturers’ sales, says Beckwith, but today, that figure is closer to 80 percent, and he doesn’t foresee a decline in the near future. Homeowners are looking to make statements with the surfaces in their homes now, and engineered stone allows for more personality in every design.

Color statements in the kitchen are becoming more popular as quartz gains recognition. Cambria makes several variations of these engineered stone countertops, from the classic neutral tones to more funky designs with undertones of green and blue. The Kelvingrove design showcases subtle green tones, while the Skye design features a bold blue. Both designs are great examples of how the countertop has become a statement piece, especially in the kitchen.

Quartz offers an expensive and luxurious look at a price point comparable with mid- to upper-range granite. Since quartz is one of the planet’s most abundant minerals, engineered stone countertops are very accessible and easy to purchase even for do-it-yourself remodelers.

Bryce Jacob, president at J.S. Brown & Co., agrees that quartz has taken over popular demand.

“Quartz is the most common countertop surface request, though granite is still a close second,” says Jacob. “Both butcher block and reclaimed wood countertops are starting to become more popular in kitchens, too.”

Wood is also still a crowd favorite when it comes to flooring, but many are looking to porcelain tile for its durability and customizable design, Jacob says, as well as the opportunities presented by porcelain tile that imitates wood. Larger format tiles with fewer and tighter grout lines are preferred, says Jacob.

“As far as the design, there is a very large demand for porcelain wood … (which gives) the look of wood, but the performance of tile,” he says. “Wood tile comes in a wide variety of widths and lengths. Ten inches by 48 inches is fairly common because it takes on a more natural look of hardwood planks. The color and finish of the material is endless, so accomplishing a formal or rustic look is easy.”

If porcelain wood tile isn’t the right look for you, but you’re still searching for a durable wood floor, there is always engineered hardwood. The material incorporates several thin layers of wood adhered together in a reinforcing pattern, with a thin piece of premium wood attached to the top and sealed with a synthetic material to increase durability.

“You don’t have to worry about your pet scratching the (engineered hardwood) floor with their claws,” says Beckwith.

Though the classic wood look hasn’t vanished from current home décor, the once-modern look of stainless steel has lost its luster for many. Rose gold and brass fixtures and hardware are showing up more in kitchens and bathrooms in place of stainless steel. Gold and brass offer elegant accents that complement most color schemes, while warming the overall look of any space.

If you are looking to refinish fixtures or hardware that you already have, there are several do-it-yourself techniques out there for transforming stainless steel into something that looks more like copper. Most techniques involve patina or some sort of copper spray paint to repurpose the underlying surface.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

