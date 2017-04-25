Renovated kitchen is now more open to the first floor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kresge Contracting Inc.

When Mark and Joyce Kresge decided to remodel their Westerville-area home rather than move, it didn’t take long for them to realize which part of the house didn’t seem to fit.

The first floor had an open floor plan, but the kitchen was largely cut off. That needed to change.

So Mark, president of Kresge Contracting Inc., got to work on better connecting the kitchen to the rest of the house. There were two different entrances to the kitchen, neither of them substantial.

“It sort of closed off the kitchen from the large open space we have,” Joyce says.

To correct that, the Kresges removed two walls, opening up the kitchen substantially and making it much more hospitable for entertaining. Sliding doors were added to connect it to a corridor, mudroom and multi-season room, having been moved from a previously cramped entrance to the kitchen.

“We took the doors that were in the dining room, to the outside, and put them in the kitchen,” says Mark. “Then, we moved the windows from the kitchen into the dining room.”

The renovation extends beyond the kitchen. The Kresges largely gutted the first floor and master bedroom and made some significant changes, including wide-ranging hardwood floors and the above-mentioned multi-season room, which is new.

The house appeared on the 2016 NARI Spring Home Improvement Showcase.

