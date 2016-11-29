Dublin couple makes alterations to kitchen, master suite

× 1 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio Highlights of the kitchen include quartz countertops, GE Monogram appliances, dual dishwashers, a wine cooler and a 60-inch gas stove – the latter a change from the pre-renovation electric stove. Epic took out the walls to emphasize sight lines from the kitchen to the great room and finished basement. × 2 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio The space now serving as the master bath was previously a screened-in porch. Epic insulated the space, dug a footer and, to keep the roof line consistent, included vaulted ceilings. × 3 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio The new master bath has dual vanities, both with ample storage space; a private water closet; and a large, walk-in shower with multiple jets. “(Jenna) loves to take baths, so (we added a) soaker tub – a really nice, matte white-finished soaker tub,” Matt says. × 4 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio A huge walk-in closet in the master bath replaces the old gallery closet, which was so small the family had to store seasonal clothes in the guest rooms. Epic worked with Closets by Design to install cabinetry, a hamper, an island and a sizable shoe rack, with the space being brightened up by a Pottery Barn chandelier. × 5 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio The master suite is equipped with a sliding barn door. Barn wood, much of it from an old barn in Canton, was used throughout the home as part of an emphasis on rustic modern design. “We wanted to keep the integrity of the Cape Cod, kind of distressed feel, so a lot of the finishes are a distressed modern (design),” Matt says. × 6 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio Walnut flooring and staining are among the other steps taken throughout the renovated space to give it a rustic modern look and feel. × 7 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio An electric fireplace and a TV that can be hidden behind sliding doors combine with the warm ceiling color to keep the master suite cozy and aesthetically pleasing. × 8 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio The Romeos finished the basement when they moved in, but refinished it as part of the renovation to make it more entertainment- and kid-friendly. Work stations for all three, a playroom and a media area are nice touches, Matt says, but not as nice as the newly open design that makes it possible to keep an eye on the kids in the basement from the staircase or even the kitchen. “We took out the wall and the door,” Matt says. “Now, when you’re walking into the entry, you can see into the basement and down.” × 9 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio A mudroom off the great room is equipped with lockers, a folding station, bench storage and a dog shower. × 10 of 10 Expand Photos courtesy of Epic Group Ohio On the other side of the sliding barn door in the master suite is a vanity and make-up station flanked on both sides by custom, floor-to-ceiling shoe racks accessible via a custom ladder. Prev Next

When Matt and Jenna Romeo realized their Muirfield home wasn’t laid out in a way that was conducive to the family’s business, they decided to make some changes to the floor plans.

Big changes.

The Romeos have lived in the house since 2011, when they bought it from the parents of Jenna’s best friend. Initially, they thought the house, which was smaller than their previous home, would be cozier and a better fit for their growing family.

But after two children – they have three now, all girls – it became clear that the traditional 1980s separated floor plan wasn’t working out. So they worked with Dublin-based remodeler Epic Group Ohio to give it a major overhaul.

Of particular concern was the kitchen. It’s a crucially important part of the house, Matt says, citing his and Jenna’s Italian heritage as a key reason for that.

“The kitchen is everything for us, so we really focused the renovation on the kitchen,” he says.

The space was completely gutted, and the new plan was designed by Matt, for whom real estate design is a hobby. Its centerpiece is the dual kitchen islands, both with seating.

“We wanted the space to accommodate multiple people, and we loved the two-island concept,” he says. “It creates a traffic flow that is good for entertaining and that you can maneuver around.”

The Romeos took a minimalist approach to the redesign, focusing mainly on light fixtures to serve as the highlights of rooms. It’s noticeable in the kitchen’s fixtures, particularly the chandelier over the sink.

The project also entailed the addition of a 400-square-foot mother-in-law suite atop the garage. At the top of an open staircase is a landing with an office that Matt uses, and then an enclosed full bedroom complete with bathroom. Both of the Romeos’ mothers are widows, Matt says, and they wanted them to have all the amenities when they visit.

Beyond that, the renovation touched the master suite and bath, the basement, the great room, even the garage doors.

And the house was rewired to make it a “smart” house. There are docking stations everywhere, and the lights, cameras, security system and HVAC can all be accessed remotely.

The project was completed in November 2015.

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.