Judy Rush uses fiber as a metaphor for human connectivity

Local artist Judy Rush believes that fiber is everything. As a renowned fiber expert, she may be a bit biased, but she makes a compelling case.

What inspires Rush is inspired by the connectivity of fiber, how one short piece can work in concert with others to create great, load-bearing structures. She’s fascinated by how that translates to life.

“In my view, there’s an energy that connects us all,” says Rush. “Some people have psychic abilities and they’re able to read that energy better than others. Other people have no clue that’s even a possibility.”

That connection forms the basis of Rush’s work, from her start in quilting to her foray into felting. After meticulously working with the fibers in her hand-stitched quilts and an inspiring artist residency in the Netherlands, Rush dove headfirst into felt work, creating Dutch-style figures and, later, intricate sculptures.

Patrons of the 2019 Columbus Open Studio and Stage event, running Sept. 14-15 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., can view Rush’s artwork at her West Walnut Street studio and watch her create new figures right before their eyes.

“I just want people to become interested in the idea of connectedness, and that’s my message in doing all this work,” says Rush.

Every fiber in every piece is, according to Rush, a reflection of her energy at the time of its creation. And it’s through these physical manifestations of her growth as an artist and as a person that she hopes viewers can connect to her and each other and grow to work together for a better world.

Perhaps Rush is onto something.

“Fiber is amazing. It’s everything. It’s the world,” she says.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer.