Volunteers return year after year supporting New Albany Walking Classic participants

Each fall, the city of New Albany hosts one of the community’s most treasured events as roughly 3,000 walkers flock to the area to stroll down the beautiful streets.

The New Albany Walking Classic is a staple of the community and unites the city like no other event can.

An occasion this big is impossible to host without a considerable number of volunteers who dedicate their time to set-up, tear-down and constant encouragement of the participants.

Bonnie Cram is the volunteer coordinator at Healthy New Albany, the organization that runs the Walk, and helps fill the long list of volunteers needed to put on the event.

For the past two years, she has worked to recruit about 200 volunteers to hand out water, set up for the day and cheer on the walkers from the sidelines.

“There is camaraderie cheering on the walkers. It’s an inspiring race,” Cram says. “It’s also a great way that families can volunteer. People of all ages can volunteer, be it little kids and their parents or high schoolers. Not every volunteer activity can get your whole family involved, so it’s very inclusive.”

The event is so popular that people outside New Albany often join the ranks of volunteers, Cram says.

“I get kids who email me from different towns in central Ohio who ask if they can volunteer, and we absolutely love that,” she says. “Word of mouth is going around (that) it’s not just a New Albany thing.”

If you are interested in volunteering at the New Albany Walking Classic, contact Bonnie Cram at bonnie.cram@healthynewalbany.org or sign up at the Healthy New Albany website at www.healthynewalbany.org.

Benjamin Biggs is a student volunteer and a rising junior at New Albany High School. After numerous volunteer efforts, including work at a local food pantry, Biggs and a friend found themselves volunteering for the Walk.

“It feels very satisfying when you’re working and volunteering,” Biggs says. “When we are there cheering people on, we get a lot of smiles, a lot of thank-yous. … It’s a great way to get out and do things in the community.”

Some volunteers have been part of the Walking Classic since its inception, encouraging family and friends to walk or volunteer each year as well.

Richard Wofford is a longtime volunteer who has made an impact as a course marshal for 18 years. As a long-time runner, Wofford couldn’t see himself participating in the walk, but he has been supporting his wife and other walkers since 2005.

“I always have my cow bell and I try to inspire people to keep going. The end is close,” Wofford says. “It’s a warm feeling to see people participate. That’s my thrill.”

Wofford says the Walk is one of the premier walking events of the Midwest and something the community looks forward to throughout the year. As somebody who has competed in marathons, he feels the volunteer course marshals are vital to the event’s success.

“That’s what keeps me going,” Wofford says. “I enjoy inspiring people while they walk. I really appreciate New Albany for hosting the Classic every year. I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the walkers, the community and everybody involved.”

Aaron Gilliam is a social media coordinator at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.