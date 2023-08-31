How to boost your immune system in a busy world

Dr. Basem William

Even as we discover more and more factors that can affect our overall health, one area that doesn’t always get the attention it should is blood health.

Living a clean, healthy lifestyle is one of the most significant steps toward boosting the immune system and maintaining overall blood health, says Dr. Emily Saul and Dr. Shylaja Mani, specialists in hematology and oncology at Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates.

“Eating fresh fruits, vegetables and lean meats low in saturated fats are a great start,” Mani says. “Limiting processed foods is essential.”

Dr. Basem William, clinical director of the blood and marrow transplant program and medical director of the Cell Therapy Laboratory at OhioHealth, emphasizes that while there are few proven ways to decrease the risk of blood cancer, certain lifestyle modifications can help. Minimizing factors such as obesity, heart disease and smoking-related lung damage can improve the success rate of certain treatments.

“The healthier individuals are before starting treatment, the better the outcome will be,” William says.

Exercise also emerges as a vital component in maintaining a healthy blood system and reducing the risk of blood cancer.

“Regular exercise is very important for maintaining a normal BMI, as sedentary lifestyles and obesity increase your risks for many cancers,” Mani says. “Not only does it help with reducing risk of cancers, but it keeps your heart healthy, regulates hormones, aids in digestion … and numerous other benefits.”

While the value of daily vitamins and supplements can be debated among physicians, specific vitamins are essential in the production of blood.

William, though not a big booster of vitamins or supplements, does believe people who aren’t exposed to sunlight for most of the year – like many Ohioans – can benefit from Vitamin D supplements, since the vitamin is important for the functioning of immune cells.

Tobacco, on the other hand, is known as one of the leading causes of lung cancer, and is also linked to other cancers including leukemia.

Saul urges tobacco users to quit, as there are many avenues available to aid in tobacco cessation, such as counseling, support groups and pharmacotherapy options.

In addition to tobacco, other forms of smoking, such as vaping and marijuana usage, are now being shown to contribute to illnesses, including cancer.

“We have recent data suggesting that vaping is equally as dangerous as cigarettes. It’s no longer thought that it’s a safer alternative,” William says. “Marijuana had the risk of having fungal spores inside the plant leaves. This creates a particular issue for our patients who are immune suppressed and going through transplant, because they can develop fungal infection in their lungs.”

Saul says there are many dangers of alcohol consumption as it can also increase risk of development of many cancers, and put stress on the bone marrow where all of the different types of blood cells are made.

While eating healthfully and lowering intake of drugs and alcohol are positive steps, another issue physicians believe can increase the chances of developing blood cancer is stress.

“Research has shown that stress can dysregulate the immune system and weaken it, thereby allowing cancer cells to grow and multiply at a faster pace,” Mani says.

Mani says mindfulness, meditation, yoga and many other forms of physical activity helps to balance and keep a lid on stress from affecting our physical health, as each can be a day-to-day activity.

William also recommends dissociating from electronic devices for a few hours each day to take that time to be outside in nature and reconnect with it.

For individuals experiencing unfamiliar health issues, William and Mani suggest maintaining a healthy relationship with their family physician, and promptly reporting all symptoms during regular check-ups.

Hospitals and health systems nationwide are focusing on blood cancer treatment and have seen success with groundbreaking therapies such as stem cell transplants, CAR-T therapy, immune therapy and targeted therapies. These advancements have led to personalized medicine, providing more effective and precise treatments for different blood cancers.

“Prevention and early detection are key to successfully treat and beat any cancer,” Mani says.

