Keep your feet and ankles healthy and comfortable over the summer

Linda Conway knows better than most the importance of being mindful of one’s feet and ankles when engaging in extensive walking and other physical activity. The retired, 68-year-old Newark resident has suffered a broken and then twisted ankle twice in her life, with the most recent injury occurring nine years ago.

Initially, Conway attempted to let her ankle heal naturally, but she soon realized this would complicate her travel plans and maintenance of her two-and-a-half-acre hobby farm. That’s what led her to Dr. Robert Gorsline of Orthopedic One.

“At that time,” Conway says, “he said, ‘The technology is still so new. Most people don’t even know you can do an ankle replacement.’ He wanted more from the current state of the technology. So he said, ‘I’m going to give you a shot in your ankle, and if that alleviates the pain for about 6-12 months, then we can continue with that approach.’”

After the shot proved effective in relieving the pain, Conway periodically returned to Gorsline for subsequent doses. However, the orthopedic specialist cautioned her that the shots would hasten the deterioration of her ankle. Conway underwent ankle surgery in May 2021, and has since completely recovered.

Dr. Brian Tscholl, another orthopedic surgeon at Orthopedic One, has years of experience addressing common injuries suffered on vacation. Some of the most frequently encountered ones are overuse injuries, such as plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendinopathy.

To avoid these types of overuse injuries, Tscholl says, vacationers can take two modifiable actions: wear comfortable shoes and limit the amount of walking.

“The best way to prevent (injuries) is not to use your vacation as the time to try a new pair of

sneakers or sandals,” he says. “You shouldn’t necessarily be using things that are old and worn down, but it shouldn’t be the first time you use a new pair of shoes simply because, if they don’t fit well, you’re stuck with them.”

Unfortunately, there is no universally suitable shoe. Tscholl stresses the importance of trying on shoes to ensure they feel comfortable and provide support, whether in a store or after home delivery.

“Comfort is the key,” he says.

In addition to preventative measures, Tscholl recommends carrying anti-inflammatory medication during vacations.

“In general, I never travel without at least a small amount of anti-inflammatories, such as Aleve, Advil or ibuprofen,” he says. “I believe it is always a good initial step.”

Furthermore, Tscholl advises the use of Voltaren Gel, an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory product that can be applied to the foot, the ankle or any other muscles experiencing discomfort.

To protect the feet during extended walking, extra padding, gel cushions or moleskin can help alleviate pressure and friction, Tscholl says.

The good news is that most overuse injuries can be resolved through non-operative measures, such as physical therapy and rest. However, it’s crucial to have a realistic assessment of the amount of time you’ll spend on your feet before you go, so you can gradually build up to that activity level.

For individuals planning an active holiday, Tscholl recommends pre-vacation training. Adding 30- to 60-minute walks to your routine in the weeks leading up to the trip can help strengthen your feet and prepare them for the physical demands.

Conway can now engage in exercise as she manages the chickens, beehives and flower beds on her farm every day, and has no regrets about undergoing surgery.

“Many individuals who have undergone knee replacements often say, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish I had done it years ago.’ I’m very grateful for the surgery,” Conway says. “I’m thrilled to have my life back.”

Mariah Muhammad is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.