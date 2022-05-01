Stay healthy with advice from central Ohio's medical professionals

Healthy Weight, Healthy Joints

Andrew Campbell, M.D. and Graham Pallante, M.D.,Orthopedic ONE

Tip #1: As physicians, we recognize that all of us are built differently and respond differently to calorie intake and exercise. Body weight is a topic we approach with care and sensitivity; however, we know that maintaining a healthy weight is one of the most important ways we can support overall musculoskeletal health. In fact, every pound of body weight places four to six pounds of pressure on knee, hip and foot joints.

Tip #2: As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Many orthopedic injuries and conditions can be prevented (or improved) by keeping a healthy weight (generally a BMI of less than 25). Attention to proper nutrition and exercise can decrease pressure on joints, ease pain, reduce inflammation, decrease cartilage degeneration and reduce overall severity of arthritis.

Tip #3: When surgery is necessary, we want to do everything we can to ensure a successful outcome and a speedy recovery. Research has shown that obese or overweight patients experience more post-operative pain, a higher rate of infection and a higher loosening or failure rate. Conversely, a healthy weight can aid in the recovery process and prevent future complications. Talk to your surgeon about available resources, including support from a registered dietitian.

Improving Your Overall Health and Wellness

Thomas A. Morse, M.D., Innovative Wellness Health & Wellness Center

Improving your personal health and wellness (and your quality of life) should incorporate a whole-body approach that engages your overall physical, mental AND emotional well-being.

Physical. Chronic pain may result from more than a physical injury or illness. It can manifest from a subconscious emotional association tied to the original event causing the related pain to linger and negatively impact one’s quality of life. Identifying, understanding and addressing the root cause, or association of your pain can alleviate and prevent it from returning. Detaching the subconscious from the original injury or illness can lead to a more rewarding and healthier life.

Mental. Change how you’re looking at the world and you’ll see how the world you’re looking at changes. Cultivate a positive mindset. When facing a negative situation, or confrontation, avoid a “fight or flight” reaction (our default behavior) by mentally reframing your response. Take a deep breath, press pause before reacting-knowing that your response impacts the outcome. Ask questions. Adjust your mindset. You can’t always control events, but you can control your response to them.

Emotional. You deserve to feel as good on the inside as you strive to look on the outside. Emotional ailments are as serious as physical ailments. Seeking assistance to identify the cause of anguish can assist in healing and restoring emotional balance. Introduce positive activities such as walking, spending time with those who bring you joy, journaling or creating. Reflect upon and learn from experiences. Always practice positive self-talk. Be kind to yourself.

Dental Health Tips

Dr. Missy Baker, The Gentle Dentist

Your dental health affects your overall health. The link to heart health is well documented. Studies show that good oral hygiene can decrease inflammation in the body. Floss daily; if you don’t floss, you miss 35 percent of your tooth’s surface.

See your dentist at least two times per year for a thorough cleaning and gum charting. Your dentist may recommend more frequent cleaning.

Go to bed with a clean mouth, since you produce less saliva during your sleep to wash your teeth and gums.

Cancer Risk Reduction Tips

Kavya Krishna, M.D., Columbus Oncology & Hematology

Cancer is a tough disease and interventions to reduce the risk of developing cancer are helpful. A healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and nuts is beneficial. Limiting the amount of processed food and processed meat is recommended. Refraining from smoking which increases the risk for various types of cancers including lung, head and neck, pancreatic and bladder cancers is advised and your doctor can help with strategies to quit smoking.

Prevention and early detection of cancers increases chances of cure such as regular screening mammogram (in women), colon cancer screening. Maintaining healthy weight and active lifestyle lowers risk of breast, colon, prostate and other cancers. Any amount of physical activity is encouraged but at least 30 minutes of exercise per day for 5 days a week or weekly 150 minutes of moderate exercise with a doctor’s clearance if you have any underlying health issues is advised.

Skin cancer is a common and preventable cancer. Wearing appropriate sun protective gear, avoiding tanning beds, sunlamps, minimizing sun exposure between 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., along with getting any suspicious skin changes or new/ changing moles checked by your doctor are encouraged.

Applying sunscreen with SPF of at least 30 to exposed areas even when it is cloudy, with reapplication every 2 hours and more often if ongoing activities in water or increased sweating is important.