Professional teeth whitening offers radiant results

Courtesy of Northstar Family Dental

With so many options for teeth whitening products you can purchase in the grocery store or online, it may seem like a reasonable idea to cut out the dentist when whitening your teeth.

One word: Don’t!

“I always caution people about over-the-counter or online whitening products, because they can be harmful to teeth, or a complete waste of money,” says Carolyn Molzahn, D.D.S., of the Northstar Family Dental practice located in Westerville and Lewis Center.

One of the main advantages of an in-office dental procedure like Phillips Zoom! Whitening versus over-the-counter products is the immediate and noticeable results.

“Professional whitening is by far the safest and easiest way, and also a very conservative way, to change the appearance of your teeth,” Molzahn says.

Anyone with healthy teeth and gums is a good candidate for the procedure.

“I recommend Zoom! to any patient interested in a dramatic whitening in the fastest way possible,” Molzahn says. “It’s incredibly safe and effective, and requires little maintenance at home.”

Taking years off of something in a short amount of time sounds like a gimmick in most cases. But not in the case of professional teeth whitening, which can lighten teeth up to eight shades and take off years of staining during one procedure.

No matter the type of stains a patient has, whether yellow, brown or grey, Molzahn says she always sees an improvement in tooth color from professional whitening.

Courtesy of Northstar Family Dental

Painless process

The process is an application of a light-activated 25 percent hydrogen peroxide gel to the teeth, followed by the blue Zoom! light that activates the solution. The whitening gel is placed onto the teeth and the special blue light is directed onto the gel.

“The first thing we do is apply a barrier to your gums so that they don’t become uncomfortable during the procedure, then we gently polish the teeth to get rid of plaque,” Molzahn says.

“Patients complete about four ten minutes rounds of whitening, and afterward they receive take-home custom trays with sensitivity gel and touch up whitening,” she says.

The take-home maintenance kit can be used up to four times per year, depending on how often you consume beverages or foods that stain teeth.

The entire process takes around one and a half hours. Many patients are kept comfortable with protective eyewear, headphones and a movie to watch while teeth are whitening.

Lasting results

Molzahn cites the example of her mom’s experience with Zoom! Whitening. Her mom had greyish tints and sensitive teeth; although greyish tints see results, they tend not to whiten as drastically as yellow stain.

“However, when I completed the Zoom! on my mom, I was pleasantly surprised to see a huge change, and she told me that she wasn’t sensitive at all,” she says. “When she got home to my dad, he asked her ‘what did you do to your teeth? They look really nice!’ And he’s usually unaware of other changes she makes to her appearance.”

Some patients experience tooth sensitivity to cold during the treatment, but symptoms typically subside within one to three days of the procedure.

A positive side effect of the Zoom! procedure is stronger enamel due to the Amorphous Calcium Phosphate (ACP), which also improves luster and reduces sensitivity. The gel also contains potassium nitrate and fluoride, which also strengthen enamel and offer protection from cavities.

Always get advice from a dentist prior to starting a whitening treatment.