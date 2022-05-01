Central Ohio's running and walking events hit full stride

While there are plenty of ways to get your daily dose of vitamin D this spring, the start of Columbus race season provides a great opportunity to get outside while being active.

For many runners, the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon, which took place April 30, serves as an unofficial start to the heat of race season. From there, a full schedule of running and walking events continues well into the fall. 2022 is no different, offering races for the serious, casual and charitable.

Mother’s Day 5K

May 7, Easton Town Center, 3968 Townsfair Way

There are many ways to celebrate and show your appreciation on Mother’s Day, but for the mom who can’t stop going, Easton Town Center’s 5K race may be the perfect event. Kicking off National Women’s Health Week, the May 7 event is open to both runners and walkers. Because the race course weaves through one of central Ohio’s favorite shopping centers, it’s a great excuse to stop and shop after the event as well.

www.mothersday5Ksignup.org

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

May 14, Downtown Columbus

There is no better way to support a cause than by showing it. At Race for the Cure, participants do exactly that, showing their support for breast cancer survivors and research by signing up as individuals or as part of teams to compete. Survivors dress in pink, but all participants take part in a festive atmosphere that celebrates those fighting for a cure. The event has both in-person and virtual options for runners and walkers alike.

www.raceforthecure.org

FORE! Miler presented by OhioHealth

May 26, Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Drive, Dublin

Benefiting Nationwide Children's Hospital and Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation., the annual four-mile tour around Dublin begins and ends at Muirfield with a finish on the Memorial Tournament’s 18th green. The race starts at 7 p.m. and serves as the official kickoff to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In addition to swag, participants receive a one-day practice round ticket.

www.foremiler.com

AEP Columbus 10K

June 5, North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St.

Claiming the title of oldest road race in Columbus, the AEP Columbus 10K, presented by Orangetheory Fitness, celebrates 45 years on June 5. The race began in 1977 as the Citizen-Journal 10K. In addition to options to run or walk, this race includes a kids run at 7:40 a.m., shortly before the runners and walkers start at 8 a.m.

www.columbus10k.com

Dublin Irish Festival 5K

Aug. 4, Historic Dublin

There’s much to enjoy at the annual Dublin Irish Festival. Adding to the food, concerts and culture, the Dublin Irish Festival 5K and Kids Dash takes place Aug. 4. Like the festival, which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2022, the race is open to all people of Irish or non-Irish descent.

The event expects to feature nearly 1,000 runners in what city of Dublin Community Events Director Alison LeRoy calls a “sea of green.” The race is followed by the DubCrawl through Dublin’s downtown area. This year will feature the festival’s first kids run since the pandemic. Kids can compete in categories either for age 5 and under or age 6 and over.

www.dublin5ksignup.org

Oktoberfest Meiler Vier

Sept. 9, Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

The weekend after Labor Day, help celebrate Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest (Sept. 9, 10, 11) by running the Oktoberfest Meiler Vier, also known as the Brat Trot, a four-mile run/walk that begins at 6:15 p.m. in conjunction with the Keg Tapping. For their efforts, participants receive a complimentary beer and a complimentary sausage, plus free parking for Oktoberfest. Afterwards, enjoy the festivities at the Expo Center, which go until midnight Friday.

www.m3ssports.com/events/oktoberfest-meiler-vier

New Albany Walking Classic

Sept. 11, Market Square, New Albany

North America’s largest walking-only race returns for its 18th year on Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. In addition to a 10K, a half marathon option will return to the event this year. 100 percent of proceeds from the race support New Albany-based initiatives.

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

Emerald City Half Marathon

Date TBD, Historic Dublin and Bridge Park

Often seen as an end-of-summer event, the Emerald City Half Marathon typically takes place in late August and is a great opportunity for runners and walkers to explore Historic Dublin and the Bridge Park area. This event includes three distance options: a half marathon, quarter marathon and 5K. The event, hosted by OhioHealth, celebrates its 14th anniversary in 2022. At time of print, the race date is to be determined.

www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com

Sophia Englehart is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.