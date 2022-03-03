Performing arts organizations use app and other methods to deal with COVID-19 resurgence

By Lydia Miller

As central Ohioans continue to grapple with the complications of COVID-19, the local performing arts scene continues to take precautions to keep event attendees safe. Keeping track of those requirements across different venues can seem confusing, but some Columbus venues have turned to technology to simplify the process.

CAPA, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events, has implemented a free smartphone app called Bindle that allows attendees to upload their vaccine status or test results in advance.

The app, though not required, makes it quicker and more convenient for staff to verify vaccination or test results and eliminates the burden of repeatedly having to show a vaccination card and ID. That speeds up the entry process for all attendees.

The Bindle entry pass is accepted at all CAPA venues, including the Ohio Theatre, the Palace Theatre, the Southern Theatre, the Lincoln Theatre, the Drexel Theatre, the Riffe Center’s Davidson Theatre and three studio theatres, as well as select performances at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

“CAPA has been encouraged with the growing number of patrons using the Bindle app,” says Rolanda Copley, spokeswoman for CAPA. “Feedback we’ve received is that it does make entry quicker and is easy to use. We would encourage anyone headed for our venues to check it out ahead of their arrival.”

The app does not require biometrics, and no personal health information is shared with Bindle or the venue. Patrons can also show their paper vaccination cards or types of records if they’re not interested in or unable to use the app.

Since October, CAPA – along with participating organizations such as BalletMet, Chamber Music Columbus and Chamber Music Connection – have required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for attendees ages 12 and older.

Though requirements vary from venue to venue, either proof of vaccination or a negative test

within 72 hours is common. Many organizations also require masks.

CATCO, which hosts performances at the Riffe Center Theatre complex, also requires actors and production staff to wear masks and practice social distancing during rehearsals in addition to testing for COVID-19 three times a week.

Other organizations have taken additional steps, too.

At ProMusica Chamber Orchestra performances, guests can opt for a socially distanced seating section. Similarly, Shadowbox Live’s Brewery District venue only sells full tables and has reduced capacity to allow for increased space between seating.

Precautions have also affected the performances themselves such as those by Jazz Arts Group (JAG).

“We’re also presenting our events this season without intermissions so as to keep people from doing too much ‘close gathering’ while in attendance,” says Terence Womble, director of marketing and communications for JAG.

Following a rise in cases associated with the Omicron variant, some organizations have had to adapt further to ensure safety. In January, Broadway in Columbus had to postpone one performance of Cats because of positive cases within the touring company.

Chamber Music Columbus had planned to host February master classes for scholarship students as open to the public but, out of an abundance of caution, eliminated the open attendance, says Mark Krausz, marketing committee chair for the ensemble.

Brandon Klein is the senior editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.