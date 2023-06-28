Douglas: Connecting our Community in Health

The older I get, the more I recognize and appreciate the value of human connections. The beauty of life is found in how we live it in relation to others.

Walking the path of life alongside friends, family and community members makes our days worthwhile and our experiences along the way come to life. Connections with others breathe life into our existence.

Healthy New Albany was born from this very basic desire for human connection. From a small local group led by Dr. Phil Heit, founded upon companionship and walking together, a bustling nonprofit organization was born.

With an emphasis on whole-person health and holistic wellbeing, the growing staff of Healthy New Albany work every day to cultivate and inspire healthy living. We do this through a thriving farmers market and community garden, friendly food pantry, and various health and wellness programs that engage people of all ages in healthful living.

At Healthy New Albany, we recognize the value of meaningful connections and the power of prevention. We dedicate each day to helping people reach their full potential.

Our values say it all:

Whole Person Health: We believe in mind-body connections and strive to create programs that encourage movement to improve both physical and mental health.

Food is Life: Healthy food access and knowledge is at the center of our work. From feeding the hungry and hosting farmers markets, to cultivating gardens and teaching cooking classes.

Focus on Prevention: The overall wellbeing of our community is improved when we examine, understand and address the root causes of conditions that limit healthy living.

Experiencing Nature: We celebrate the seasons and encourage our community to embrace the transformational power and healing energy of the outdoors.

Making Connections: We create opportunities for gathering, learning and sharing.

Working Together: We are dedicated to service and best accomplish our mission when we collaborate with partners, volunteers and donors.

In the spirit of connection, grab a friend and hit the trails. We’ll see you at “The Walk!”

Angela Douglas is the executive director of Healthy New Albany.