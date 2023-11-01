Caring for your loved ones this holiday season

Family traditions, good food and being with the ones you love are the foundation of the holiday season. And alongside giving gifts and sharing meals, there are a number of often-overlooked ways to care for those around you.

According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, people ages 50 and up are more likely to experience social isolation and loneliness. Living by oneself, losing hobbies or passions, and spending more time alone are all factors that can contribute, and these emotions can grow stronger during the holiday season.

Though navigating a healthy balance of family and life may be difficult, it is possible. There are a variety of ways to care for loved ones without overextending your boundaries.

Keeping Traditions

As you enter into new stages of life with your own family, friends and busy schedule, it’s easy to let the past slip away. Holding onto family holiday traditions is a great way to show care, love and honor to elder family members.

Family traditions, from sharing meals and putting up decorations to the German custom of putting a pickle on the Christmas tree, bring everyone together and emphasize warm memories of the past. Holding onto these traditions and bringing others into them creates a space to include and show the value of the family’s history.

Invite Them

The holiday season can quickly become overwhelming, and the cheer may quickly fade if you decide to host, cook or prepare.

One easy way to keep older family members involved is to invite them into day-to-day tasks. For example, if you’re not sure what to cook for your friend’s get-together, reach out to a parent or

grandparent about an old family recipe they cherish and learn to cook it with them.

If you need to get some holiday shopping done, invite them to join in your search. Even smaller tasks such as gift wrapping and cookie baking give family members the opportunity to be part of your life.

Discreet Care

Many older adults aren’t afraid to recognize their age, but asking for or accepting help isn’t always as easy. There are many ways to discreetly care for older family members without making things awkward.

Considerations such as easy-to-eat foods, a variety of drinks for different levels of sugar tolerance and inclusive activities help create the perfect space for senior family members while avoiding potentially difficult topics. Some easy-to-eat dishes, according to the Homecare Agency for Seniors, include soups, roasted potatoes and a variety of soft pastas.

In addition, restful and relaxing activities can create a comfortable environment for your loved ones. Planning a night around Rotten Tomatoes’ top 100 Christmas movies list or visiting a family-favorite restaurant builds the foundation for an inclusive and safe holiday family night.

Be the First to Speak Up

Having a heart-to-heart conversation with your loved one about their situation can make a big difference. Pay attention to key concern factors such as the condition of your loved one’s home, diet, friends and neighbors.

If abrupt or unhealthy changes occur, it may be time to sit down and gently speak about ways to take action. It’s important to not be afraid to bring up concerns, speaking openly and honestly about the situation. Join older family members in searching for new ways to better their quality of life by offering to fix projects, search for medical care or find a healthy community they can be passionate about.

Kobe Collins is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.