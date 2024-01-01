FDA-approved blood test helps identify preeclampsia

In an episode of PBS’s NewsHour focusing on preeclampsia, Dr. Ravi Thadhani says about 5 to 7 percent of birthing parents in the U.S., or about 200,000 people, will experience preeclampsia. Black parents are affected at a rate 3 to 5 times higher than other demographics.

Preeclampsia may develop as a complication of high blood pressure, and it commonly causes preterm birth, which can lead to such other complications as low birth weight.

After preeclampsia is diagnosed – usually after at least 20 weeks of pregnancy – healthcare providers monitor it with blood pressure and kidney function tests. Until recently, though, there was no reliable way to detect preeclampsia before the birthing parent exhibits symptoms.

This past year, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new blood test to identify preeclampsia in those who present a severe risk factor, which can help predict whether they will get sick, as well as when.

This blood test monitors two proteins produced by the placenta – tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt) and placental growth factor (PlGF) – to measure the balance between the proteins. A higher imbalance shows a higher chance of the preeclampsia developing over time.

Unfortunately, a majority of people with preeclampsia do not present risk factors, so the test may not be help for everyone. However, other screening tests can help identify pregnancy risks.

One test measures the levels of a protein, PAPP-A, which is associated with pregnancy complications, though, it does not accurately predict if someone will develop preeclampsia. The other test checks whether the fetus has a high level of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), which suggests placental injury and a risk for the baby being smaller than it should be for its gestational age.

Though preeclampsia is the leading cause of maternal death worldwide, its cause is indeterminate. This makes monitoring pregnancy symptoms and other medical conditions more crucial, so that parents and their healthcare providers can diagnose preeclampsia as soon as possible and create a pregnancy plan to be aware of the condition.

