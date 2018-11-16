Art At The Arnold: The Ultimate Artist Workout

Art At The Arnold features three days of drawing, painting, sculpting and other artistic media using athletes and models as the subjects and the Arnold Sports Festival as the backdrop. The contest will be held March 1-3, 2019.

“Using various mediums, 50 to 60 artists from across the nation will demonstrate their artistic talent before thousands of spectators and then submit entries for the exhibition and contest,” Co-Chair Kevin Buckland said. “It is a unique and fun event for the audience, athletes and artists alike -- The Ultimate Artistic Workout.

”Art At The Arnold will be held in the North Atrium of the Greater Columbus Convention Center. “This grand space is surrounded floor to ceiling by windows that give artists lots of natural lighting and plenty of room to work,” Buckland said.

On Friday, March 1, artists will have a morning work session with models in the North Atrium, then later visit activities throughout the festival to prepare for an all day work session on Saturday, March 2. Judging, the art show and a quick draw contest will be held on Sunday, March 3.

Kristy Dubinsky of Irwin, PA., was the overall winner in 2018 with a mixed media portrait of a body painted model. See all the artists and their work from the 2018 Art At The Arnold event at this link: https://www.ralphoto.com/p237576261

For more information, contact event chairs Pertain Gillespie and Kevin Buckland of Buckland Gillespie Graphic Design, 614-543-0000 or art@bucklandgillespie.com