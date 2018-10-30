Columbus connects through Alzheimer's organizations

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Alzheimer's Association 20170924AlzWalk16-9256 The Walk to End Alzheimer's photographed Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (© M.T. Dunkes | http://www.mtdunkes.com | 614-468-3228)

Did You Know? - Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. - Every 65 seconds someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with the disease - 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million - 16.1 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias - Between 2000 and 2015, deaths from heart disease decreased 11 percent while deaths from Alzheimer’s increased 123 percent - One in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined - Early and accurate diagnosis could save up to $7.9 trillion in medical and care costs

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive mental deterioration with over three million new diagnoses in the U.S. every year.

Treatment can help, and progress is made daily, yet there is currently no cure. The support by individuals, whether in the form of volunteer work or monetary donations, offers support and comfort to those affected by the disease. In addition to those diagnosed, the impact that Alzheimer’s has on the community is far reaching, involving families and friends as well as individuals who have lost someone to the disease in the past. Statistically, for every individual impacted, two to three people are caring for them.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports that for the 220,000 individuals in Ohio who are living with the disease, more than 660,000 friends and family are providing some type of support. Fortunately, organizations exist to offer much-needed support and invaluable resources right here in Columbus.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a national organization based out of Illinois, which focuses on raising money and awareness, while also offering education and support, for those affected by Alzheimer’s. With offices in central Ohio and Delaware, support is becoming increasingly accessible.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides support in many ways, including free online educational courses, on a variety of topics as they relate to the disease. The association also provides resources such as the free 24/7 helpline, a virtual library and ALZConnected, which is a free online community for those affected by Alzheimer’s. These resources are available year-round, much like support groups. Monetary donations and fundraisers maintain these free resources as well as the ongoing research to find a cure.

As this support is national, the information for local chapters can be found on the main website, www.alz.org. There are myriad support groups available within the Columbus area, namely Franklin Worthington, Fairfield Pickerington and Young Onset Worthington – Caregiver.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages everyone to become involved, from individuals to corporate groups. Monetary donations can be made online, where visitors to the site can also find information on various philanthropic efforts. One of the most highly anticipated events of the year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s—which took place in September in Columbus—had a goal of raising $968,500. Seventy-one percent of that goal was achieved, or $768,838. This event currently holds the title of “the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.”

Jill Grosenheider-Rudd, director of constituent events for the Alzheimer’s Association, says one of the most rewarding parts of her job is working with the volunteers to create a day filled with hope at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“Working with others to build this supportive community, hearing stories, building relationships and truly connecting is a part of my job that I'm truly grateful for,” says Grosenheider-Rudd.

Other hands-on opportunities to help those affected by Alzheimer’s can be found via The Ohio State University. The OSU Wexner Medical Center hosts a variety of opportunities for individuals to get involved. The majority of area hospitals accept volunteers and shifts ranging from daytime and evening to weekends are available. Volunteers can brighten those difficult days for patients by simply providing a warm greeting or escorting the patient to their appointment.

As well as providing comfort, volunteers can also help with research. Dr. Douglas W. Scharre, medical director of the OSU Center for Cognitive and Memory Disorders, suggests additional ways for volunteers to get involved, including recruiting for research subjects or taking part in clinical trials. Volunteers may also contribute by providing mental stimulation to patients through conversations, games and entertainment.

For more information on volunteering at the OSU Wexner Center, visit wexnermedical.osu.edu.

Alzheimer’s disease reaches far into our community, but thanks to the kindness of Columbus volunteers and ample opportunities to get involved through a variety of local organizations, we can make a difference together.

Sophia Fratianne is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.