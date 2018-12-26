Local business installs extravagant aquariums

× Expand Photos courtesy of Lindzy Annis and Farid Nava One of the first things clients see when they visit the FPG office – the reception desk is now home to more than a couple of smiling faces. This tank makes a great first impression, bearing the company’s logo.

Financial Providence Group, owned by Bradley Jennings and headquartered in Westerville, is home to more than just office space. The financial agency’s 14,000-square-foot facility is complete with a workout space, indoor pool, hot tub and even hotel suites for visitors.

What more could Jennings possibly add to this spectacular facility? How about three larger-than-life aquariums stocked with exotic fish from all over the world.

FPG worked with several local companies to create the magnificent space, including Romanelli & Hughes, Transform Construction and Davis Rogers Interiors. In fact, the project was so extreme that the aquariums were featured on Animal Planet’s Tanked – a show dedicated to the high-profile projects completed by Las Vegas-based company Acrylic Tank Manufacturing.

“DRI thinks outside of the box and this corporate office had to be incredible,” says Deana Rogers, one of two principals at DRI. “We came up with the concept and renderings for the building and chose all of the interiors and exterior finishes, as well as all of the furnishings.”

Though the episode’s air time was only about an hour, according to Rogers, the construction and installation of the tanks took a total of about two years.

“Davis Rogers Interiors has been working with Jennings for the past seven years on their home and office projects. It was a natural fit to guide them on the FPG office as well,” says Rogers. “Romanelli & Hughes did the architectural drawings, was the project manager and handled all of the purchasing. They hired Transform (Construction) to do the build-out.”

One of the three tanks was installed as a divider between the conference room and the kitchen, breaking up the two spaces while still leaving an aquatic "window." This tank was planned to take the place of an existing fireplace, but DRI and the Tanked team worked together to come up with a compromising concept. Though the built-in "fire" feature is now a combination of water vapor and LED lights, it gives the space a similar aesthetic without harming the fish in the surrounding tank.

Jenny Wise is an associate editor.