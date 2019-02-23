Curb Your (Meat) Enthusiasm

× Expand Photos courtesy of Cameron Carr Meat Alternatives

The American dinner plate has long been summarized by a meat and potatoes diet, but research, especially in recent years, has suggested potential negative consequences of a diet heavy in meats.

The common staple in our Western diet has come in to question as researchers continue to find links between negative health effects and red and processed meats. This conversation reached a turning point in 2015, when the International Agency for Research on Cancer – the specialized cancer agency of the World Health Organization – released findings on the subject after reviewing more than 800 studies.

“They concluded that red meat is probably carcinogenic to humans and processed meat is carcinogenic to humans,” says Josh Smith, Ph.D., a nutrition expert for Ultimate U Total Health in New Albany.

Included in processed meats are foods such as bacon, ham, hot dogs and often deli meats. Red meats include steak, lamb and pork — the common pork tagline “the other white meat” is misleading in this context.

The 2015 study also found a correlation between processed or red meats and cancer. This wasn’t the only bit of bad publicity for carnivores, other research has linked these meats, in varying ways and to varying extents, to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, overall mortality and a shorter lifespan.

While the research does point to potential negative effects related to the foods, it’s not all bad, meats still have benefits to offer.

“Meat, in general, is a really good source of protein,” Smith says. “It has B vitamins, it has iron, it’s not a total downside. We consume it for a reason, but red meat and, in particular, processed meat have specific components in them that are maybe not as great.”

Lindsey Mathes, an intuitive eating nutritionist based in Columbus, says that while it’s smart to be informed about what we’re eating, it’s important to not commit to black and white reasoning and make decisions that are practical for each individual’s lifestyle.

“What I would tell everybody is look at real research and make some small adjustments,” Mathes says. “If you’re eating eight ounces of meat at a time consider dropping down to six or four (ounces), try things that maybe you haven’t tried.”

A more conscientious adjustment in diet is also recommended by Adrienne Raimo, a registered dietitian and nutritionist who founded One Bite Wellness in Gahanna. Raimo stresses emphasizing foods to eat more of rather than foods to eat less of.

“We’re eating basically three plus times a day; it has huge effects on the way that we look and feel so why not try to do eating the best way possible in a way that nourishes our bodies?” she says.

Raimo advocates eating more grains and plant-based proteins such as nuts, quinoa or beans, which she jokes are “an Armageddon food” that most people have but rarely eat. Smith recommends replacing red, and especially processed meats, with poultry or fish. The latter, he says, is actually associated with decreased risks of some chronic diseases. These foods are all good sources of protein that avoid some of the high cholesterol and salt associated with processed meats.

“If we’re eliminating red meat surely that’s going to help, but also be conscious that what we put back into the diet has to be healthy too,” Smith says. “People should really focus on making sure that not only are they reducing the bad stuff, but they’re including the good stuff in the diet.”

Considering how food makes you feel can be an important healthful factor as well. Mathes points to the common notion that the protein provided by meat makes it a healthy choice but says it can lead someone to ignore the heavy or bloated feelings that come with over eating meat. She adds that one’s personal experience with a food can influence eating habits.

“We have to understand that people come with behaviors and emotions and habits and beliefs related to food and, a lot of times, those things can drive our food decisions and they’re based nothing on the needs of our bodies,” Mathes explains.

It’s beneficial to consider these factors when making decisions about one’s diet. What’s true for one person may not be true for another person, or in a different context.

“It’s important to just do a little bit better tomorrow or today than you did yesterday, so instead of setting yourself up for failure by saying you’re going to make a giant diet overhaul, just pick one thing,” Raimo advises. “It’s still something different that’s putting you onto the path for better health.”

Cameron Carr is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.