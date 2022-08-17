Food Truck Festival, House of the Dragon, Wrong Place Wrong Time

EAT!

50 food trucks line the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard for the Columbus Food Truck Festival this weekend. The festival features live music and provides a great backdrop for an otherwise impossible culinary road trip around the world.

Looking for more food and fun?

10 for $10 Wine Tasting at Savor Point on Thursday.

Arthritis Foundation Auto Show will be in Dublin Friday-Sunday.

Dessert Fondue Night at The Hills Market in Worthington on Saturday.

Watch

The premiere of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is arriving on Sunday. Set 200 years prior to the events of the Game of Thrones series, the prequel tells the story of House Targaryen. House of the Dragon promises to continue the action and drama of the original series with a whole new cast and characters.

Read

Wrong Place Wrong Time is not your archetypal murder mystery novel. The action begins after a seemingly happy teenage boy suddenly commits an out-of-character murder. The following day, his mother wakes up the day before the crime, then the day before that, and then the day before that and so on, until she is finally able to unravel the mystery of her son's unfitting murder.

