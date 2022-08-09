Food Truck Festival returns with more

The Columbus Food Truck Festival is returning for its 11th year to showcase a diverse array of food trucks from around the country. Located at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, the festival will take place Friday through Sunday and feature 50 food trucks, 18 craft and retail vendors, and 29 live performances. This year, a third day has been added to the festival for even more food and fun.

The event was previously located at the Scioto Mile in 2019 but was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the pandemic, the city was unable to process the festival’s 2021 application, causing them to relocate to the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard, Ohio.

Operated by the Franklin County Agricultural Society, the Franklin County Fairgrounds are dedicated to providing a convenient, clean and safe environment for events and entertainment. For younger crowds, the Hilliard Historical Village located at the fairgrounds will provide activities and a play area.

The food trucks will be located around the festival’s central dining hall, with other refreshments such as Pepsi, water, beer, wine and liquor also available. The main stage will be stationed at the southeast corner of the dining hall and the acoustic stage will be located west of the dining hall. General parking, handicap parking, vendor parking, VIP parking and a remote parking lot will also be available for guests’ convenience.

In addition to the food trucks and performances, a series of live cooking demonstrations by Food Network star Chad Rosenthal courtesy of the United Soybean Board have been added, in addition to an autograph signing session with The Ohio State University men’s basketball forward Zed Key.

This year’s festival will run Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Single-day admission tickets are $5 per person. They can be purchased online or at the gate if available. Additionally, a special weekend admission ticket is also available online for $10 per person, which grants a guest access to all three days of the festival.

Read more about the festival's lineup.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.