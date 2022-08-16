Columbus Food Truck Festival: Preview the musical acts set to play

The Columbus Food Truck Festival is returning this year with a stacked musical lineup. There are 50 trucks that’ll be populating the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard, as well as two stages with a full roster of 30 performers to keep the air filled with the freshest sounds and smells.

The main stage each day has a headliner, with Willie Phoenix, Angela Perley and The Winnie Cooper Project slated, respectively, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy of Willie Phoenix Willie Phoenix

Willie Phoenix is an experienced blues fusion artist. He was raised on all of the American blues classics and brings his passion and love for the art form to the stage. The City of Columbus has recognized his impact on Columbus’ live performance scene and even named a street corner after him for his connection to a local venue.

Angela Perley will take the stage on Saturday night. Perley is a Columbus native with a style that is an unlikely, yet seamless blend of alt-country, psychedelic rock and amplified Americana. She has been touring the world and sharing her upbeat shredding and beautiful country voice, now ready to bring her style back home.

The Winnie Cooper Project closes out the lineup on Sunday night with 90s rap music covers. Their setlist is built to commemorate the icons of a bygone era in hip-hop, with songs from Dr. Dre to the Beastie Boys to OutKast. They perform these songs with a full rock band to ensure that they uphold the power of the original tunes.

If you want to see the lineup before you go, click here.

The food truck lineup this year ensures that everyone in attendance can find something they love. Multiple trucks will boast the best BBQ, ice cream or seafood, and you’ll have to see for yourself who deserves the crown. The volume of trucks doesn’t dampen the variety, however, as each truck is bringing its own twist and promising a unique culinary experience.

All the fair food that you’d expect will be served through different trucks, including funnel cakes, hot dogs, French fries, kettle corn and stuffed pretzels.

You can find the full lineup of vendors here.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.