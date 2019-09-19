Five Things to do in Columbus September 19-22

1.) Tyler the Creator & GoldLink @ Express Live! (September 22)

Express Live!

Doors at 6 p.m., for tickets click here

Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed fifth studio album, IGOR, Tyler the Creator visits Columbus for a performance with special guests two-time Grammy-nominated artist GoldLink and Jaden Smith. Tyler’s career has come a long way since his days as the leader of Odd Future and as New York Times describes, the artist has gone through “one of the decade’s most vivid transformations.” Igor is Tyler’s first album to debut #1 on the Billboard 200 and boasts his first platinum single Earfquake.

2.) Wexner Center for the Arts Fall Exhibition Preview (September 20)

Wexner Center for the Arts

5:30 p.m.

Now is your chance to get an exclusive preview to the Wexner Center for the Art’s fall exhibition, Here: Ann Hamilton, Jenny Holzer and Maya Lin. The preview event will also feature a talk with the artists at Mershon Auditorium and will be moderated by Wexner Center Director, Johanna Burton.

3.) Indigo Girls Live @ The McCoy Center (September 20)

McCoy Center

8 p.m.

The Grammy Award-winning folk duo, Indigo Girls will be performing a career-spanning set. The setlist will include their early work from the 1980s to their most recent release One Lost Day.

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Cowart

4.) Backstage at the Lincoln: K. Daniel Presents Chrysalis Epoch (September 19)

Lincoln Theater

7 p.m.

K. Daniel brings audiences on a wild journey blending together elements of R&B, soulful house and West African dance to tell his life story full of struggles and triumphs. The artist explores intersectionality and how it shaped his world view.

5.) 6th Annual Creekside Hops and Vines Festival (September 21)

Creekside Gahanna

6- 11 p.m., for tickets click here

For the sixth year, the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation brings the Hops and Vine Festival back to help raise money for Gahanna camp scholarships. Attendees can expect a number of amazing local Columbus craft beers, wines and spirits and plenty of live entertainment and delicious bites. Proceeds will help sustain city youth programs like the Community Scholarship Program for Camp Friendship.

More this Weekend

Grove City Arts in the Alley

Menopause the Musical

Dear Evan Hansen