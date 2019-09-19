No lie! Dear Evan Hansen is amazing

Broadway in Columbus is back and the 2019-2020 season kicked off on Tuesday with Dear Evan Hansen. The musical leaves town on Sunday, so there is still some time to purchase tickets and witness the six Tony Award-winning performance.

Even though the cast is small in size, the show is beyond powerful. For those not familiar with the plot, we won’t give it away, but basically Evan Hansen is wrapped into a huge lie after a high school student takes his own life. After relationships are built and some start to crumble, the audience starts to wonder if the truth will ever be revealed and how Evan Hansen will avoid a breakdown.

Featuring humorous, emotional and powerful songs, the overarching message of acknowledging mental illness makes this the perfect musical for all ages – young kids can learn from the show, teenagers can relate, and adults can take away lessons to help future generations.

Stephen Christopher Anthony, who plays the young and anxious Evan Hansen, has perfected the role and captives the audience with his phenomenal acting and stunning voice. Expect to laugh and cry during his performance.

Held at the Ohio Theatre, six shows remain with the last performance on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the CAPA ticket office, via phone at 614-469-0939, or through Ticketmaster. Hurry! We’re not lying when we say tickets are selling fast.

For additional information, visit www.capa.com/events/detail/dear-evan-hansen.

Courtesy of the CAPA:

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

