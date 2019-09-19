Menopause the Musical comes to Cbus!

Menopause – a rather unspoken topic, but why?

Join the sisterhood as GFour Productions brings the taboo topic stage all while helping eliminate the stigma with Menopause the Musical, a production about women going through “the big change.”

The hysterical parody will run at the Southern Theatre on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. GFour produces some of the nation’s most popular shows such as Fiddler on the Roof and Matilda the Musical.

The musical earned its’ high status nationwide as New York Times quotes, “It’s impossible not to laugh.” It has won 56 Drama Desks and 44 Tony Awards in its’ 18 years of showtime, holding the esteemed title of the 14th longest-running musical in Las Vegas.

The story begins with four women meeting in a department store look for a black lace bra. They quickly pick up conversation that leads to joking about their intense hot flashes, wrinkles and weight gain – all symptoms of menopause. From here, the cast enchants their audience with their unique, charismatic bond and unfiltered conversations.

For all 90-minutes, you will be belly laughing and belting out classic ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s pop songs. More than 15 million people have raved about it in 500 cities worldwide.

Seventy million women are experiencing menopause right now. This play makes the uncomfortable period (pun intended) more bearable with a night of laughter and celebration. Men in the audience love it too! It is an entertaining way to learn about this time in a women’s’ life.

Presented by CAPA, tickets range from $48.50 to $58.50 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center on 39 E. State St., online at www.capa.com or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-982-2787.

Jess Badinghaus is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.