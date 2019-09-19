Arts in the Alley paints a pretty picture for your weekend

This weekend, more than 120 vendors will be lined up with a beautiful array of fine art, jewelry, crafts, glasswork, photography and more for the 40th annual Arts in the Alley. Grove City Town Center will be bustling with people for this free event that celebrates the city’s creativity and craftsmanship.

The fun kicks off on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with a parade, and the excitement continues throughout the weekend with music, food, and a Kids Fun Street to make this the perfect destination for the whole family. Choose between the many food trucks or local restaurants for a filling meal or indulge in a festive beer and wine tasting experience.

This year’s parade marshal is Marc Fleming, a Walmart Distribution Center Implementation and Sustainability Project Manager and current Grove City Chamber of Commerce Board Member.

What’s new

This year, Arts in the Alley will celebrate months of hard work restoring a nearly 100-year-old building with a dedication ceremony and open house. The Grant-Sawyer Home, located at 4126 Haughn Road, has a beautifully renovated interior and expansive grounds for visitors to enjoy.

Guests are encouraged to bring their picnic baskets and blankets for some end-of-summer relaxation. The dedication ceremony will take place in front of the Homestead at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the building will be opened afterward for the public to enjoy the artistry and restoration inside.

Entertainment will also be provided at the Town Center by competitors in The Voice of Grove City Vocal Competition, where central Ohio musicians who think they have what it takes will compete to win $2,500. The top 25 will be performing Friday on the First Baptist Grove City Genesis stage, the top 15 will perform on Saturday at the Heartland Stage, and the final five will wrap up the weekend on Sunday at the Heartland Stage.

When to go

The festival takes place Saturday, September 21 from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, September 22 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It is held at the Historic Grove City Town center at the intersection of Broadway and Park St.

The open house and dedication ceremony of the Grant-Sawyer Homestead is at 4126 Haughn Road, with the dedication beginning at 1:30 on Saturday.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. For feedback, comment below.