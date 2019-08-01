Five Things to do in Columbus Aug. 2- 4

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group

1.) JazZoo: Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell (Aug. 2)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Water’s Edge Events Park

6:45 p.m., click here for tickets

Smooth jazz saxophonist and flute virtuoso, Nelson Rangell, takes the stage alongside the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for a night full of cool and hot jazz. There will also be a special guest appearance by 2019 Hank Marr High School Jazz Competition winners– saxophonist Devin Coons and trumpeter Miles Smith.

2.) John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons presents The Navigators (Aug. 3)

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons

Music begins at 7 p.m.

Presented by Hertz Investment Group, this free concert features The Navigators, a group made up of Columbus executives and professionals playing all of your favorite rock tunes from the 1960s to today. The group has helped raise more than $200,000 helping local and national charities such as City Year Columbus, United Way, Mid-Ohio Foodbank and many more.

3.) Sommerfest IV (Aug. 2)

Germania Singing & Sport Society

5- 11 p.m.

In its fourth edition this summer, the Sommerfest continues to celebrate summer in German style. There will be plenty of singing, dancing and Stein hoist competitions.

4.) August Gallery Hop (Aug. 3)

Short North Arts District

4-10 p.m.

Celebrate art on High Street in the Short North Arts District during the Gallery Hop. Experience new gallery exhibitions, street performers, special events, food and drinks on Columbus’ favorite night of the month to admire art.

5.) CAPA Summer Movie Series (Aug. 2-4)

Ohio Theatre

For the full schedule, click here

This weekend’s films include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Gay Divorcee. For a behind the scenes preview and more information about this summer’s movie series, click here.

