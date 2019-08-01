Dublin Irish Festival 2019 this Weekend

Wear your best shade of green and let down your red hair for the Dublin Irish Festival is this weekend.

Originally founded in 1988 this will be the 32nd year that Dublin, Ohio will be home to the largest three-day Irish Festival in the world. With more than 100,000 guests expected to attend, 7 stages, 65 acts and more than 535 performers you don’t want to miss this year’s Dublin Irish Festival.

With performances by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Gaelic Storm, Columbus Celtic Dancers and many more this festival is sure to make even those who are not of Irish heritage want to do an Irish jig.

When you are not dancing to the music, feasting on fish and chips or enjoying a Guinness you can also check out the Emerald Arts Isle, showcasing handcrafted Celtic items and art, and the Marketplace where you can buy jewelry, a new décor item for your home or even a kilt!

With the mission to produce an internationally recognized event that promotes Irish music, dance, culture and tradition the Dublin Irish Festival is further exemplifying that mission by creating something new this year to improve the experience of all festivalgoers.

New for 2019 the Dublin Irish Festival has launched a mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Now you have more control over your festival-going experience than ever before and can create your own custom festival schedule, map out the stages and receive Push Notification to be alerted about important updates, giveaways, schedule changes and more!

The Festival Schedule

Friday, Aug. 2, 4 p.m.-midnight

Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-midnight

Sunday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m.-midnight

Parking Info

Parking is not permitted on residential streets surrounding the Festival, but there is free general public parking available at:

Dublin Schools Administration , 7030 Coffman Road

, 7030 Coffman Road Dublin Coffman High School , 6780 Coffman Road

, 6780 Coffman Road Emerald Campus , 5175 Emerald Parkway

, 5175 Emerald Parkway XPO Logistics , 5165 Emerald Parkway

, 5165 Emerald Parkway Dublin Coffman High School Grass Lot , across from 5175 Emerald Parkway

, across from 5175 Emerald Parkway Cardinal Health , 700 Cardinal Place

, 700 Cardinal Place OCLC, 6565 Kilgour Place

From these locations, you can walk to the Festival or catch the complimentary shuttle service that runs continuously from Metro Place (555 Metro Place). Shuttles will begin one hour before the Festival opens and will continue until one hour after the Festival closes.

For more information regarding the Dublin Irish Festival visit www.dublinirishfestival.org.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.